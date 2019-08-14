Ventilation & Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture, 2019-2023 - Projected to Grow at a CAGR of More Than 11%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment in indoor agriculture



A ventilation system helps maintain the required airflow rate in an indoor farm, and an air conditioning system helps keep the required temperature and humidity level. Thus, ventilation and air conditioning equipment help maintain optimum carbon dioxide, temperature, and, humidity levels in an indoor farm, which is essential for the growth of plants and vegetables.



Ventilation and air conditioning equipment in indoor farms also ensure that there is no stagnant or damp air over plant surfaces as it can lead to the formation of fungi or mold. Thus, a large number of benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment, coupled with the increasing focus of farmers on indoor agriculture, is expected to drive the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.



Emerging trend of container farming



There is an emerging trend of using insulated shipping containers for climate-controlled farming, which is known as container farming. These insulated containers are custom built for a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. These containers are equipped with environmental control systems to grow a wide range of fruits, vegetables, and flowers in all environments and climates.



Herbs and botanical products are used in the pharmaceutical, nutritional supplement, and flavor and fragrance sectors, which fuels the demand for container farming. Container farming makes it possible to harvest vegetables and fruits near the demand centers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



Also, our global ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture market report look at factors such as benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment in indoor agriculture, growing demand for exotic fruits, vegetables, and flowers, availability of funding for start-ups and farmers for indoor agriculture.



However, high capital investment requirement and high operational cost, lack of exposure to modern agricultural practices, growing food safety concerns and the threat of trade war may hamper the growth of the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture analysis consider sales from both new installations, retrofit. The analysis also considers the sales of ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture in Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the new installation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments in vertical farming indoors and growing cultivation of cannabis indoors will play a significant role in the new installation segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading manufacturers, that include:



Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Munters Group AB

Resideo Technologies Inc.

Systemair AB

Ziehl-Abegg SE

Also, the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

New installation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Retrofit - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Emerging trend of container farming

Detrimental impact of climate change on global agricultural output

Growing preference for fruits and vegetables with no pesticides and other agrochemicals

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Munters Group AB

Resideo Technologies Inc.

Systemair AB

Ziehl-Abegg SE

