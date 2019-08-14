Ventilation & Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture, 2019-2023 - Projected to Grow at a CAGR of More Than 11%
Benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment in indoor agriculture
A ventilation system helps maintain the required airflow rate in an indoor farm, and an air conditioning system helps keep the required temperature and humidity level. Thus, ventilation and air conditioning equipment help maintain optimum carbon dioxide, temperature, and, humidity levels in an indoor farm, which is essential for the growth of plants and vegetables.
Ventilation and air conditioning equipment in indoor farms also ensure that there is no stagnant or damp air over plant surfaces as it can lead to the formation of fungi or mold. Thus, a large number of benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment, coupled with the increasing focus of farmers on indoor agriculture, is expected to drive the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
Emerging trend of container farming
There is an emerging trend of using insulated shipping containers for climate-controlled farming, which is known as container farming. These insulated containers are custom built for a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. These containers are equipped with environmental control systems to grow a wide range of fruits, vegetables, and flowers in all environments and climates.
Herbs and botanical products are used in the pharmaceutical, nutritional supplement, and flavor and fragrance sectors, which fuels the demand for container farming. Container farming makes it possible to harvest vegetables and fruits near the demand centers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
Also, our global ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture market report look at factors such as benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment in indoor agriculture, growing demand for exotic fruits, vegetables, and flowers, availability of funding for start-ups and farmers for indoor agriculture.
However, high capital investment requirement and high operational cost, lack of exposure to modern agricultural practices, growing food safety concerns and the threat of trade war may hamper the growth of the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture analysis consider sales from both new installations, retrofit. The analysis also considers the sales of ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture in Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the new installation segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments in vertical farming indoors and growing cultivation of cannabis indoors will play a significant role in the new installation segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading manufacturers, that include:
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC
- Munters Group AB
- Resideo Technologies Inc.
- Systemair AB
- Ziehl-Abegg SE
Also, the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- New installation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Retrofit - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Emerging trend of container farming
- Detrimental impact of climate change on global agricultural output
- Growing preference for fruits and vegetables with no pesticides and other agrochemicals
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ingersoll-Rand PLC
- Munters Group AB
- Resideo Technologies Inc.
- Systemair AB
- Ziehl-Abegg SE
