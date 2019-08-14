There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,887 in the last 365 days.

Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Markets to 2023 - Increasing Demand for ACC & Adaptive Headlights in Motorcycles Drives Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing demand for ACC in motorcycles

The incorporation of ACC technology in control systems of motorcycles helps in enhancing the performance of motorcycles by providing the rider with better side view clearance. The ACC provides better driving assistance even when the visibility is low.

The growing adoption of ACC system will lead to the expansion of the global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for adaptive headlights in motorcycles

Adaptive headlights are gaining traction over conventional headlights as they allow the riders to see around the corner while turning and minimize risks. In addition, this technology is widely used due to the declining prices of LED technology. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Market Dynamics

The market report looks at factors such as rising accidents leading to adoption of safety systems in motorcycles, increasing demand for ACC in motorcycles, and stringent regulations mandating ABS on new motorcycles.

However, low acceptability of ADAS among riders, ADAS not beneficial for unskilled riders, and dependence of ADAS system on connectivity lead to data security concerns may hamper the growth of the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) industry over the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market analysis considers sales from segments including ABS, ACC, TCS, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

In 2018, the ABS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the ability of ABS technology to minimize the impact of a collision by identifying an obstacle in front of the motorcycle will play a significant role in the ABS segment to maintain its market position.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) manufacturers, that include:

  • BMW AG
  • Continental AG
  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Also, the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Comparison by product
  • ABS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ACC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • TCS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growth in the number of start-ups offering ADAS technology
  • Increasing demand for adaptive headlights in motorcycles
  • Introduction of new innovative products

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BMW AG
  • Continental AG
  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdrunq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

