Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Markets to 2023 - Increasing Demand for ACC & Adaptive Headlights in Motorcycles Drives Market Growth

Increasing demand for ACC in motorcycles



The incorporation of ACC technology in control systems of motorcycles helps in enhancing the performance of motorcycles by providing the rider with better side view clearance. The ACC provides better driving assistance even when the visibility is low.



The growing adoption of ACC system will lead to the expansion of the global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for adaptive headlights in motorcycles



Adaptive headlights are gaining traction over conventional headlights as they allow the riders to see around the corner while turning and minimize risks. In addition, this technology is widely used due to the declining prices of LED technology. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as rising accidents leading to adoption of safety systems in motorcycles, increasing demand for ACC in motorcycles, and stringent regulations mandating ABS on new motorcycles.



However, low acceptability of ADAS among riders, ADAS not beneficial for unskilled riders, and dependence of ADAS system on connectivity lead to data security concerns may hamper the growth of the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market analysis considers sales from segments including ABS, ACC, TCS, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the ABS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the ability of ABS technology to minimize the impact of a collision by identifying an obstacle in front of the motorcycle will play a significant role in the ABS segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) manufacturers, that include:



BMW AG

Continental AG

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Also, the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

ABS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ACC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

TCS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growth in the number of start-ups offering ADAS technology

Increasing demand for adaptive headlights in motorcycles

Introduction of new innovative products

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BMW AG

Continental AG

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

