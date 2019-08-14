Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Markets to 2023 - Increasing Demand for ACC & Adaptive Headlights in Motorcycles Drives Market Growth
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing demand for ACC in motorcycles
The incorporation of ACC technology in control systems of motorcycles helps in enhancing the performance of motorcycles by providing the rider with better side view clearance. The ACC provides better driving assistance even when the visibility is low.
The growing adoption of ACC system will lead to the expansion of the global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for adaptive headlights in motorcycles
Adaptive headlights are gaining traction over conventional headlights as they allow the riders to see around the corner while turning and minimize risks. In addition, this technology is widely used due to the declining prices of LED technology. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as rising accidents leading to adoption of safety systems in motorcycles, increasing demand for ACC in motorcycles, and stringent regulations mandating ABS on new motorcycles.
However, low acceptability of ADAS among riders, ADAS not beneficial for unskilled riders, and dependence of ADAS system on connectivity lead to data security concerns may hamper the growth of the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market analysis considers sales from segments including ABS, ACC, TCS, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the ABS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the ability of ABS technology to minimize the impact of a collision by identifying an obstacle in front of the motorcycle will play a significant role in the ABS segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) manufacturers, that include:
- BMW AG
- Continental AG
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Also, the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- ABS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ACC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- TCS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth in the number of start-ups offering ADAS technology
- Increasing demand for adaptive headlights in motorcycles
- Introduction of new innovative products
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BMW AG
- Continental AG
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdrunq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.