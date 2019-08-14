Worldwide Cardiac Arrhythmias Therapeutics Market Analysis to 2023 - Advent of Gene Therapy to Control Ventricular Rate in AF Creates Lucrative Opportunities
Availability of precise diagnostic methods
The availability of precise diagnostic methods, like electrocardiogram (ECG) Hotter monitors, event monitors, stress IQ tests, echocardiogram, cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology study (EPS), and head-up tiff table tests have led to increase in the diagnosis rate of cardiac arrhythmias, thus contributing to increased prescription of therapeutics for cardiac arrhythmias.
Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The advent of gene therapy to control ventricular rate in AF
The current treatment therapy for AF involves the use of antiarrhythmic drugs to sustain the sinus rhythm or drugs that can curb the conduction in the atrioventricular (AV) node in order to control the ventricular rate. The medication therapy used for the treatment of arrhythmia exerts its pharmacological effect by targeting the conduction properties of the AV node- by suppressing the calcium current or by altering the cholinergic and adrenergic tone.
Therefore, the global cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market presents an urgent need for the development of biological drugs, which can target the gene and thus, improve cardiac functioning. Ongoing research in this area is expected to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The market report also looks at factors such as the growing prevalence of thrombosis, availability of precise diagnostic methods, rising awareness about cardiovascular diseases.
However, black box warning associated with cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics, availability of substitute products, stringent regulatory environment may hamper the growth of the cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market analysis considers sales from both oral and intravenous applications. The analysis also considers the sales of cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics in North America, Europe, Asia and the rest of the world (RoW).
In 2018, the oral segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost, easy to consume, no pain, extended-release effect of oral arrhythmias therapeutics will play a significant role in the oral segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics manufacturers, that include:
- Bayer
- Eli Lilly & Co
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Pfizer
- Sanofi
Also, the cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Oral - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- The advent of gene therapy to control ventricular rate in AF
- Technological advances enabling the early detection of cardiac arrhythmias
- Growing R&D efforts by vendors
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
