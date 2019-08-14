Worldwide Cardiac Arrhythmias Therapeutics Market Analysis to 2023 - Advent of Gene Therapy to Control Ventricular Rate in AF Creates Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac Arrhythmias Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Availability of precise diagnostic methods



The availability of precise diagnostic methods, like electrocardiogram (ECG) Hotter monitors, event monitors, stress IQ tests, echocardiogram, cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology study (EPS), and head-up tiff table tests have led to increase in the diagnosis rate of cardiac arrhythmias, thus contributing to increased prescription of therapeutics for cardiac arrhythmias.



Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



The advent of gene therapy to control ventricular rate in AF



The current treatment therapy for AF involves the use of antiarrhythmic drugs to sustain the sinus rhythm or drugs that can curb the conduction in the atrioventricular (AV) node in order to control the ventricular rate. The medication therapy used for the treatment of arrhythmia exerts its pharmacological effect by targeting the conduction properties of the AV node- by suppressing the calcium current or by altering the cholinergic and adrenergic tone.



Therefore, the global cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market presents an urgent need for the development of biological drugs, which can target the gene and thus, improve cardiac functioning. Ongoing research in this area is expected to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics



The market report also looks at factors such as the growing prevalence of thrombosis, availability of precise diagnostic methods, rising awareness about cardiovascular diseases.



However, black box warning associated with cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics, availability of substitute products, stringent regulatory environment may hamper the growth of the cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market analysis considers sales from both oral and intravenous applications. The analysis also considers the sales of cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics in North America, Europe, Asia and the rest of the world (RoW).



In 2018, the oral segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost, easy to consume, no pain, extended-release effect of oral arrhythmias therapeutics will play a significant role in the oral segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics manufacturers, that include:



Bayer



Eli Lilly & Co

GlaxoSmithKline



Pfizer

Sanofi

Also, the cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Oral - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Intravenous - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

The advent of gene therapy to control ventricular rate in AF

Technological advances enabling the early detection of cardiac arrhythmias

Growing R&D efforts by vendors

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bayer



Eli Lilly & Co

GlaxoSmithKline



Pfizer

Sanofi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rlqoz5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.