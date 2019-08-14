Global Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market to 2023: High Incidence of CVDs Driving Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cardiac POC Testing Devices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



High incidence of CVDs



Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are rising due to a high level of a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, alcohol consumption, high levels of cholesterol in the blood, and diabetes, and others. This has driven the demand for cardiac POC testing devices. Elevated cholesterol levels shoot up the blood pressure.



Cardiac POC testing devices' ability to assess blood glucose and cholesterol levels rapidly has also increased its adoption rate. This demand will lead to the expansion of the global cardiac POC testing devices market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Technological advances in diagnostics



The global cardiac POC testing devices market has witnessed significant developments, owing to factors such as portability of devices, research centers moving to close patent locales, increasing test menus, and rising adoption of multiparameter monitoring devices. The implementation of laboratory functions into portable systems has led to a standard shift in the diagnostics field.



Miniaturization of technology aids in the quantification of living cells on portable systems using small volumes of reagents. This has encouraged several hospitals and clinics across the world to switch from conventional testing methods to POC testing due to its improved efficiency and faster turnaround time. Sensors, microsystems, and low-cost imaging technologies have been developed for POC testing. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report also looks at factors such as high incidence of CVDs, growing diabetic population, emphasis on cardiac marker testing regulatory authorities.



However, product recalls posing a challenge to manufacturers, alternative methods of measuring cholesterol levels, limited access to diagnostic tests in developing countries may hamper the growth of the cardiac POC testing devices industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The cardiac POC testing devices market analysis considers sales from hospitals and laboratories, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory centers and physicians' clinics. The analysis also considers the sales of cardiac POC testing devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the hospitals and laboratories segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as High inflow of patients, expanding the use of medical devices, and growing healthcare expenditure will play a significant role in the hospitals and laboratories segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global cardiac POC testing devices market is moderately concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cardiac POC testing devices manufacturers, that include:



Abbott Laboratories

bioMerieux S.A.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Also, the cardiac POC testing devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Hospitals and laboratories - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ambulatory centers and physicians' clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing online presence of vendors

Technological advances in diagnostics

Advent of wearable devices

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

bioMerieux S.A.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7gg3n3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.