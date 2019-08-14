Worldwide Fallopian Tube Cancer Therapeutics Market Insights (2019-2023): Increasing Number of Drug Approvals Spurring Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fallopian Tube Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Array of strong drug approvals



One of the major growth factors of the global fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market is the increasing number of drug approvals in recent years. Various pharmaceutical vendors started conducting research on novel targeted therapies. These targeted therapies have an affinity toward inhibiting the overexpression of a specific target and increasing the immunity of the body toward cancerous cells. The market also witnesses the presence of various other targeted therapies in the late stages of the pipeline for the treatment of fallopian tube cancer.



Two of the heavily researched targeted therapies for the indication are PD-1 inhibitors and PD-L1 inhibitors. The studies conducted in the early stages of clinical trials for fallopian tube cancer suggest that these drugs show a significant reduction in the tumor while providing long-term relief. Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.



Use of nanotechnology for effective treatment



Various researchers are conducting studies on developing a nanoparticle-based drug delivery system, which could help the drug in reaching the target site without reducing its bioavailability. They increase the half-life of the drug in the circulatory system and have the ability to bypass the barriers caused by the blood tissue, specific target tissues, and cells. They increase the onset of the drug while providing a prolonged therapeutic action.



These factors help nanoparticles to be an effective drug delivery for the administration of chemotherapy drugs. as it helps in overcoming drug resistance mechanisms in various tumors while enhancing the drug penetration into the tumor. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



Also, our global fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market report also looks at factors such as growing attention toward women's health, an array of strong drug approvals, strategic alliance.



However, difficulty in diagnosis, the strong threat from substitutes, high cost of treatment may hamper the growth of the fallopian tube cancer therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market analysis considers sales from both targeted therapy and chemotherapy. The analysis also considers the sales of fallopian tube cancer therapeutics in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the targeted therapy segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as heavy research on targeted therapies, high efficacy of the same will play a significant role in the targeted therapy segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fallopian tube cancer therapeutics manufacturers, that include:



AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Also, the fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



