Hairy Cell Leukemia Therapeutics - Worldwide Market Insights (2019-2023) with AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck & Co, Mylan, and Pfizer Dominating
Increasing exposure to hazardous substances leading to hairy cell leukemia
Exposure to such hazardous substances can happen due to various types of occupations such as farming, working in manufacturing plants dealing with hazardous chemicals and fumes, and working in coal mines, cement- and gravel-producing plants. Exposure to chemical fertilizers and pesticides is continuously increasing as the lack of nutrients in the soil has increased the use of fertilizers to provide required nutrients and to improve agriculture yields.
Thus, to meet the food demand of the ever-increasing population, chemical fertilizers are increasingly used, which is expected to increase the prevalence of hairy cell leukemia which, in turn, will lead the expansion of the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Advent of novel therapies
The global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market has been witnessing some advances in research since the beginning of the 21st century, which have led to the launch of a few novel therapies for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia and other hematologic malignancies.
The strong prevalence of various types of blood cancer at the global level has necessitated the need for the development of advanced therapies, such as kinase inhibitors and gene therapies, to treat such conditions. Such advents of novel therapies are likely to offset the challenges posed by the adverse effects of chemotherapy drugs in the future: which will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as increased exposure to hazardous substances leading to hairy cell leukemia, growing geriatric population, strategic alliances. However, limited patient pool, adverse effects of chemotherapy drugs, difficulty in diagnosis may hamper the growth of the hairy cell leukemia therapeutics industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The hairy cell leukemia therapeutics analysis considers sales from both chemotherapies and targeted therapy. The analysis also considers the sales of hairy cell leukemia therapeutics in North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world (RoW).
In 2018, the chemotherapy segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of leukemia, including hairy cell leukemia, will play a significant role in the chemotherapy segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hairy cell leukemia therapeutics manufacturers, that include:
- AstraZeneca PLC
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Mylan N.V.
- Pfizer Inc.
Also, the hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing research grants for blood cancers
- Advent of novel therapies
- Special drug designations
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AstraZeneca PLC
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Mylan N.V.
- Pfizer Inc.
