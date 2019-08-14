Hairy Cell Leukemia Therapeutics - Worldwide Market Insights (2019-2023) with AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck & Co, Mylan, and Pfizer Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hairy Cell Leukemia Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing exposure to hazardous substances leading to hairy cell leukemia



Exposure to such hazardous substances can happen due to various types of occupations such as farming, working in manufacturing plants dealing with hazardous chemicals and fumes, and working in coal mines, cement- and gravel-producing plants. Exposure to chemical fertilizers and pesticides is continuously increasing as the lack of nutrients in the soil has increased the use of fertilizers to provide required nutrients and to improve agriculture yields.



Thus, to meet the food demand of the ever-increasing population, chemical fertilizers are increasingly used, which is expected to increase the prevalence of hairy cell leukemia which, in turn, will lead the expansion of the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Advent of novel therapies



The global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market has been witnessing some advances in research since the beginning of the 21st century, which have led to the launch of a few novel therapies for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia and other hematologic malignancies.



The strong prevalence of various types of blood cancer at the global level has necessitated the need for the development of advanced therapies, such as kinase inhibitors and gene therapies, to treat such conditions. Such advents of novel therapies are likely to offset the challenges posed by the adverse effects of chemotherapy drugs in the future: which will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as increased exposure to hazardous substances leading to hairy cell leukemia, growing geriatric population, strategic alliances. However, limited patient pool, adverse effects of chemotherapy drugs, difficulty in diagnosis may hamper the growth of the hairy cell leukemia therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The hairy cell leukemia therapeutics analysis considers sales from both chemotherapies and targeted therapy. The analysis also considers the sales of hairy cell leukemia therapeutics in North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world (RoW).



In 2018, the chemotherapy segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of leukemia, including hairy cell leukemia, will play a significant role in the chemotherapy segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market is concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hairy cell leukemia therapeutics manufacturers, that include:



AstraZeneca PLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Also, the hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing research grants for blood cancers

Advent of novel therapies

Special drug designations

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AstraZeneca PLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

