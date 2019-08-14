Global POC Coagulation Testing Market Outlook to 2023 with Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corp, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Medtronic, and Siemens Healthineers Leading the Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global POC Coagulation Testing Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Significant consumption of anticoagulant drugs



Anticoagulant drugs, also known as blood thinners, helps to reduce the chances of atrial fibrillation-related heart strokes by about 75%. The increasing consumption of these drugs is driving the need for coagulation testing procedures to monitor blood clotting. This demand will lead to the expansion of the global POC coagulation testing market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Automation in POC coagulation testing products



The development of automated POC coagulation testing products is increasing due to surging demand for faster turnaround times, automatic data uploading, and minimal human efforts. This has helped medical practitioners to perform rapid testing with minimal intervention. The automation in POC coagulation testing products is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as the growing adoption of POC testing devices, significant consumption of anticoagulant drugs, and rising demand for coagulation monitoring in preoperative and postoperative screening. However, high cost of POC analyzers and reagents in coagulation testing, stringent government regulation on POC coagulation testing products, and concerns related to variability in accuracy and precision may hamper the growth of the POC coagulation testing industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The POC coagulation testing market analysis considers sales from both homecare and hospitals and clinics. The analysis also considers the sales of POC coagulation testing in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the hospitals and clinics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the use of POC coagulation testing analyzers during perioperative procedures will play a significant role in the hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global POC coagulation testing market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading POC coagulation testing manufacturers, that include:



Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Siemens Healthineers AG

Also, the POC coagulation testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Home care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Automation in POC coagulation testing products

Application of POC coagulation testing in blood management

Growing demand from developing economies

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Siemens Healthineers AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0a75n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.