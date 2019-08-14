There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,893 in the last 365 days.

Global POC Coagulation Testing Market Outlook to 2023 with Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corp, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Medtronic, and Siemens Healthineers Leading the Competition

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global POC Coagulation Testing Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Significant consumption of anticoagulant drugs

Anticoagulant drugs, also known as blood thinners, helps to reduce the chances of atrial fibrillation-related heart strokes by about 75%. The increasing consumption of these drugs is driving the need for coagulation testing procedures to monitor blood clotting. This demand will lead to the expansion of the global POC coagulation testing market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Automation in POC coagulation testing products

The development of automated POC coagulation testing products is increasing due to surging demand for faster turnaround times, automatic data uploading, and minimal human efforts. This has helped medical practitioners to perform rapid testing with minimal intervention. The automation in POC coagulation testing products is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Market Dynamics

The market report looks at factors such as the growing adoption of POC testing devices, significant consumption of anticoagulant drugs, and rising demand for coagulation monitoring in preoperative and postoperative screening. However, high cost of POC analyzers and reagents in coagulation testing, stringent government regulation on POC coagulation testing products, and concerns related to variability in accuracy and precision may hamper the growth of the POC coagulation testing industry over the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The POC coagulation testing market analysis considers sales from both homecare and hospitals and clinics. The analysis also considers the sales of POC coagulation testing in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.

In 2018, the hospitals and clinics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the use of POC coagulation testing analyzers during perioperative procedures will play a significant role in the hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its market position.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global POC coagulation testing market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading POC coagulation testing manufacturers, that include:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Danaher Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Siemens Healthineers AG

Also, the POC coagulation testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Comparison by end-user
  • Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Home care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Automation in POC coagulation testing products
  • Application of POC coagulation testing in blood management
  • Growing demand from developing economies

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Danaher Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Siemens Healthineers AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0a75n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

