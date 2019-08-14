Global POC Coagulation Testing Market Outlook to 2023 with Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corp, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Medtronic, and Siemens Healthineers Leading the Competition
Significant consumption of anticoagulant drugs
Anticoagulant drugs, also known as blood thinners, helps to reduce the chances of atrial fibrillation-related heart strokes by about 75%. The increasing consumption of these drugs is driving the need for coagulation testing procedures to monitor blood clotting. This demand will lead to the expansion of the global POC coagulation testing market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Automation in POC coagulation testing products
The development of automated POC coagulation testing products is increasing due to surging demand for faster turnaround times, automatic data uploading, and minimal human efforts. This has helped medical practitioners to perform rapid testing with minimal intervention. The automation in POC coagulation testing products is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as the growing adoption of POC testing devices, significant consumption of anticoagulant drugs, and rising demand for coagulation monitoring in preoperative and postoperative screening. However, high cost of POC analyzers and reagents in coagulation testing, stringent government regulation on POC coagulation testing products, and concerns related to variability in accuracy and precision may hamper the growth of the POC coagulation testing industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The POC coagulation testing market analysis considers sales from both homecare and hospitals and clinics. The analysis also considers the sales of POC coagulation testing in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, the hospitals and clinics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the use of POC coagulation testing analyzers during perioperative procedures will play a significant role in the hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global POC coagulation testing market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading POC coagulation testing manufacturers, that include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Medtronic PLC
- Siemens Healthineers AG
Also, the POC coagulation testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Home care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Automation in POC coagulation testing products
- Application of POC coagulation testing in blood management
- Growing demand from developing economies
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Medtronic PLC
- Siemens Healthineers AG
