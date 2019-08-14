Salmon Farming Market Share, Size, Growth Opportunities, Key Driven Factors, Market Scenario Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salmon farming is a type of aquaculture where the fish are grown in net cages, typically located in sheltered bays and fjords along the coast. Salmon are hatched in brood hatcheries and grown in freshwater until they are large enough to transfer to marine pens.

Fish, particularly farmed salmon, can offer one solution to meeting protein increased demand. As demand increases there will no doubt be increased pressure on the already over-exploited wild fish reserves, which is why farmed fish is required to efficiently manage and maintain both wild fish stocks and the ocean’s natural biodiversity. It is important that the farmed salmon industry ensures sustainability is at the core of their operations if they are to meet this demand in a sustainable manner.

This report mentions various factors that are causative of fast-paced expansion of the Salmon Farming market. This includes a detailed study of the pricing history of the product/service, the value of the product/service, and numerous volume trends. Some principal factors studied in the report include the influence of mounting population on a global level, burgeoning technological advancements, and the dynamics of demand and supply noted in the Salmon Farming market. Additionally, it also studies the impact of various government initiatives and the competitive landscape existing in the Salmon Farming market through the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Salmon Farming market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Salmon Farming business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Salmon Farming market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Salmon Farming value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Atlantic Salmon

Steelhead

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Recreational

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tassal

Petuna Seafoods

Huon Aquaculture

Mowi ASA

Leroy Seafood Group ASA

JCS Fish

Honey Smoked Fish Company

Longyangxia Reservoir

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Salmon Farming Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Salmon Farming by Players

4 Salmon Farming by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Salmon Farming Market Forecast



11 Key Players Analysis



12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

