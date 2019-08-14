Asigra Wins Gold in IT World Awards for Anti-Ransomware/Malware Data Protection

Asigra Cloud Backup V14 Recognized for Identifying and Preventing Ransomware Attack-Loops Now Impacting Organizations Worldwide

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asigra Inc., a leading cloud backup, recovery and restore software provider since 1986, today announced it has been named Hot IT Company of the Year in the 2019 IT World Awards. The Network Products Guide sponsored awards are based on industry and peer reviews and honor vendors for industry-leading IT solutions across a range of categories. Asigra received the Gold for data protection software featuring advanced anti-ransomware/malware detection and prevention capabilities.Asigra Cloud Backup V14 converges data protection and IT security for effective malware detection to ensure safe, secure and reliable backup and data recovery. The enhanced platform includes the industry’s first zero-day Ransomware Attack-Loop™ preventative technology using bi-directional detection, zero-day exploit protection, variable repository naming, and two-factor authentication (2FA) for a full defensive suite against advanced cyber-attacks on backup data. This is complemented by FIPS 140-2 certification and military-grade data encryption for enterprise-class data security.The coveted annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, and customer satisfaction, in every area of information technology. Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.“Secure data protection is our primary focus and we have led the industry to ensure that backup data remains unimpacted by cybersecurity attacks,” said Eran Farajun, EVP, Asigra. “The entire Asigra team welcomes this recognition by the IT World Awards judging panel as we deliver ransomware-free data recoveries to our global customer base.”Tweet This: @Asigra Wins Gold in IT World Awards for Anti-Ransomware/Malware Data Protection - https://bit.ly/2N04LHu Additional Resources:● Hear what Solution Providers have to say about working with Asigra: https://www.asigra.com/partnership ● Follow Asigra on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/asigra ● View the enhanced features of the Asigra Hybrid Cloud Partner Program at: https://www.crn.com/slide-shows/cloud/300101651/2018-partner-program-guide-5-star-cloud-vendors-part-1.htm/pgno/0/7 About AsigraTrusted since 1986, Asigra provides organizations around the world the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers who deliver Cloud Backup V14 as either public, private and/or hybrid solutions. As the industry’s most comprehensive data protection platform for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases and applications, SaaS and IaaS based applications, Asigra lowers the total cost of ownership, reduces recovery time objectives, and eliminates silos of backup data by providing a single consolidated repository with 100% recovery assurance. The company has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor and included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software since 2010. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com ###Asigra and the Asigra logo are trademarks of Asigra Inc.Contact AsigraCall 877-736-9901 or email info@asigra.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.