Leadership Development Coach and Author Cindy Galvin to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In our fast-paced demanding work environment most people experience stress so utterly toxic it can lead to devastating health issues. We are also anxious, overwhelmed, and overwrought with limiting beliefs. What most of us are not aware of is that our thoughts, beliefs, and mental attitude create the life we are living. Is it possible to live more fulfilling and joyful lives by replacing our negative thoughts with positive ones?

Cindy is an exceptional Leadership Development coach, Keynote Speaker, trained clinical hypnotherapist, trainer of Neurolinguistic Programming, and author of the Amazon best-selling book More to Give: Stepping into Your New Life at Any Age published in September 2018. She is also one of 50 contributing authors, along with Oprah Winfrey and Melinda Gates, to the recently released book America’s Leading Ladies.

“I work closely with people in finance, trading and senior management helping them rewire the way they think so they become happier, make wiser and more prudent decisions in their professional and personal lives, and are better able to cope with the stress of their jobs,” says Cindy.

She regularly uses hypnotherapy to help rid clients of anxiety, insomnia and addictions that often accompany today’s lifestyles, and more recently has seen a growth in clients of all ages wanting her to help them find their life purpose.

When Cindy was a young child growing up outside Chicago, she was frequently bullied and harshly shunned by her peers. What could have led to a downward spiral instead ignited in her a fire and drive to work with and help people. Prior to coaching and hypnotherapy, Cindy spent a few years as a journalist before helping start a nuclear fuel brokerage in her late 20s. She spent nearly 30 lucrative years in the global energy trading industry observing the fear and alienation felt by people she met in companies she ran and in others she worked for. Helping people build trust and the willingness to genuinely engage with one another became an integral part of Cindy’s agenda.

“Part of my work involves showing clients a variety of effective exercises to help them understand how the way they think about things is influencing the way they react,” Cindy says. “Rewiring my client’s negative thoughts is critical because it’s literally affecting their business and personal lives, not to mention their health. People don’t realize how they can take control of their thoughts and avoid health issues. We can’t evade problems, but we can change the way we react to them.”

According to Cindy, our subconscious mind is always listening and wants to do for us what it thinks we want based on the pictures we form in our minds and our internal thoughts.

“Every single one of us is born with the gift to create happiness and fulfillment in our lives but regrettably many of us will never realize what that gift is, or take advantage of it, even though it’s free,” says Cindy, quoting from her chapter ‘You have the Power’ in America’s Leading Ladies. “We can unequivocally change the way we think about things that will change our lives for the better. It’s relatively simple so long as we take the first step toward working on it.”

“I believe there is no stronger voice than our own to propel us forward and no stronger influence to hold us back,” she says.

“Being constantly stressed should not be acceptable,” she says. “We need to be mindful that we have so much more to offer than we think. We possess the power to create our happiness without taking drugs or being engaged in years of therapy because we absolutely possess the gift to change our lives for the better.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Cindy Galvin in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday August 15th at 1 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit www.cindygalvin.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.