New "Must Try" VA Female Condom Available Worldwide Online/eBay

HARBOR SPRINGS, MI, US, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Design company IXu LLC announces its VA brand female condom is shaping up to become the new hit of the condom world, based on the initial worldwide consumer response during its 2019 summer launch.Online retailers continue to roll-out and promote the pleasing appearance and fit of the pink latex internal condom worn by women, rated #1 in a Lancet medical journal clinical study for efficacy.The VA condom is also breaking all the rules for promoting female condoms - - by fully exposing the way the condom looks and fits using anatomically correct demonstration models. They convey how the pouch is anchored inside the woman with a soft sponge, and how the triangle of protective latex film lays snug against the outer genitalia preventing skin-to-skin contact between the partners.The VA is highly acclaimed for the total control it offers women, of both their sexual protection and pleasure.Free shipping is offered for a 3-pack of VA condoms from several online retailers, and found easily on eBay for direct shipping to anyone worldwide.IXu's design staff considers the VA a virtual "must try" for all women everywhere, noting that men like the VA as much, or more, than their female partner wearing it. It is nicknamed w.o.w: for worn-of-women, with marketing slogan: "wear what you like"IXu LLC CEO Brian Osterberg says, "The VA condom is proving to be the first female condom that far exceeds the expectations of those who try it, even just once. It can easily become your condom of first choice."More product details, explicit product photos and instructions are available at vawow.com.Online VA w.o.w sponsor: worldcondoms.com



