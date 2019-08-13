Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Pluralsight, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saxena White P.A. has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Pluralsight, Inc. (“Pluralsight” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PS) on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Pluralsight common stock between August 2, 2018 and July 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The Complaint asserts claims for violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Pluralsight and certain of its senior executives.



If you purchased Pluralsight common stock during the Class Period and wish to apply to be lead plaintiff, a motion on your behalf must be filed with the Court by no later than October 15, 2019. You may contact David Kaplan ( dkaplan@saxenawhite.com ), an attorney and Director at Saxena White P.A., to discuss your rights regarding the appointment of lead plaintiff or your interest in the class action. You may also retain counsel of your choice and need not take any action at this time to be a class member.

Pluralsight is a provider of cloud-based and video training courses for employees such as software developers, IT administrators, and creative professionals. The Company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in May 2018, whereby it sold 23.8 million shares at a price of $15.00 per share. Less than a year later, Pluralsight completed a secondary public offering (“SPO”) on March 6, 2019, whereby it sold 15.6 million shares at a price of $29.25 per share, for gross proceeds of over $450 million. The SPO served as a massive cash-out for Pluralsight insiders, as all the proceeds went to insiders and related parties; and conversely none of the money was raised to fund corporate developments or initiatives.

Throughout the Class Period, Pluralsight misrepresented the Company’s business outlook, particularly related to the Company’s salesforce and its ability to generate strong growth in billings. Specifically, the Company failed to disclose that Pluralsight was experiencing substantial delays in hiring and properly training the salesforce necessary to meet its lofty billing projections. In addition, the Company knew at the time of the SPO that it was behind schedule onboarding new sales representatives, which was hurting the Company’s sales execution and preventing Pluralsight from meeting its high growth projections. Instead of disclosing such facts at the time of the SPO, and to cash-out at inflated prices, Defendants intentionally obscured and omitted this pertinent information from investors.

On July 31, 2019, after the close of the markets, Pluralsight announced disappointing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, disclosing that its billings growth rate had sharply deteriorated. The Company blamed its declining growth in billings on sales execution challenges and other issues with its salesforce. Pluralsight also disclosed that its Chief Revenue Officer was resigning. In response to these disclosures, Pluralsight’s share price plummeted. The stock price fell $12.13 per share in a single day – a nearly 40% drop – to close at $18.56 per share on August 1, 2019.

You may obtain a copy of the Complaint and inquire about actively joining the class action at www.saxenawhite.com .

Saxena White P.A., with offices in Florida, New York, and California, concentrates its practice on prosecuting securities fraud and complex class actions on behalf of institutions and individuals. Currently serving as lead counsel in numerous securities fraud class actions nationwide, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of injured investors and is active in major litigation pending in federal and state courts throughout the United States.

