OPEN MINDS Releases Updated Suite Of Wisconsin Medicaid Market Intelligence Resources

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has released an updated suite of Medicaid market intelligence resources on the state of Wisconsin. The resources include an analysis of the Wisconsin’s Medicaid system, Medicaid managed care vendor contracts, and additional state-specific information

Wisconsin has three managed care programs under the umbrella of ForwardHealth that serve specific subsets of the Medicaid population:

BadgerCare Plus: Wisconsin’s BadgerCare Plus managed care program provides Medicaid services to parent/caretaker relatives, childless adults with income below 100% of the FPL, and children. There are 15 BadgerCare Plus health plans that operate on a county-by-county basis. Enrollment is mandatory in service areas in which there are two or more health plans, and in rural areas where there is one health plan; if there is only one health plan in a non-rural area, enrollment is optional. The health plans are responsible for providing personalized and coordinated care through a care manager. The program specific contracts are available here for download:

Medicaid EBD (SSI) Managed Care: The state describes the Medicaid SSI program as mandatory managed care; however, the program is effectively optional. Persons with chronic conditions, high-risk pregnancies, or continuity of care issues may request exemption from enrollment. As of October 2018, only 24% of the elderly, blind, and disabled population was enrolled. Individuals in the Wisconsin Medicaid SSI managed care program receive all state plan services through one of eight health plans. The program specific contracts are available here for download:

Note: In counties with two or more participating health plans, all eligible, non-exempt individuals are automatically enrolled in a health plan if they do not choose one. Individuals may opt-out in favor of the FFS program after 60 days. Enrollment in counties with one health plan is on an opt-in basis.The health plans are responsible for providing personalized and coordinated care through a care manager. Health plans are responsible for ensuring enrollees have a Health Needs Assessment Screening within 60 days of enrollment to develop a Comprehensive Care Plan within 30 days of the screening. Wisconsin Interdisciplinary Care Teams (WICT) are available to provide member-centered care management for members with the highest needs.

Family Care: Family Care is a voluntary program that provides MLTSS to dual eligibles and Medicaid EBD individuals ages 18 years and over. Family Care plans operate as prepaid inpatient health plans (PIHPs) because they provide a limited set of benefits on a capitated basis. Plans are available on a regional basis.The plans provide all home- and community-based waiver services, as well as some state plan benefits related to long-term care. All other services are provided on an FFS basis. There are six participating plans, and individuals have a choice of plan in their region. The program specific contracts are available here for download:

The state also operates the Family Care Partnership Program, an integrated health and long-term care program for frail elderly and people with disabilities. The Partnership Program consists of three health plans located in different geographical regions of Wisconsin:

In 2018, the state set a threshold that 10% of BadgerCare Plus and Medicaid SSI payments be in alternative payment arrangements. Health plans must report on the percentage of payments in these models, but there is no penalty for missing the target.

The state’s alternative payment model program goals are aligned with Learning Action Network (LAN)’s goals to move “payments away from fee for service (FFS) and into APMs that reduce the total cost of care (TCOC) and improve the quality of care.”

Additionally, the state applies a 2.5% withhold to the BadgerCare Plus and Medicaid SSI capitation rates, which is returned based on performance on quality measures

