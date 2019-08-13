Inglewood Unified Partners with City Year Los Angeles to Boost Student Support

/EIN News/ --

Inglewood Unified is partnering with City Year Los Angeles, an education nonprofit that works with public schools to help students develop strong academic behaviors while staying on track to achieve their goals.



The partnership will kick off when the 2019-20 academic year begins on Aug. 19 and start with teams of City Year AmeriCorps members providing support at Crozier Middle School and Woodworth-Monroe TK-8.



City Year AmeriCorps members will serve as tutors, mentors and role models in schools each day. Through their “Whole School Whole Child” approach, City Year AmeriCorps members support students’ academic and social-emotional needs by tutoring students one-on-one, serving as an additional resource for teachers inside the classroom and leading afterschool programs and schoolwide initiatives to improve overall school culture.



“We are proud to be partnering with Inglewood Unified to provide more students across L.A. County with the added support they need to reach their full potential,” said Mary Jane Stevenson, City Year Los Angeles Executive Director. “We look forward to working with our partner teachers and administrators to help them meet their goals and provide the human capital needed to make a difference so students can thrive in school and in life.”



The District hopes to ultimately expand the partnership to include more Inglewood Unified schools.



“We are excited to be partnering with City Year and their incredible team to give our students a convenient and no-cost tutoring service, to give our teachers some additional support in the classroom and to ensure that we are doing everything we can to help our students achieve their academic goals,” Inglewood Unified State Administrator Dr. Thelma Meléndez de Santa Ana said.



About City Year: City Year helps students and schools succeed. Fueled by national service, City Year partners with under-resourced public schools in 29 communities across the U.S. and through international affiliates in the U.K. and South Africa. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members provide research-based student, classroom and school-wide supports to help students stay in school and on track to graduate from high school, ready for college and career success. A 2015 study shows that schools that partner with City Year were up to two to three times more likely to improve on math and English assessments. A proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network, City Year is supported by the Corporation for National and Community Service, local school districts, and private philanthropy from corporations, foundations and individuals.

