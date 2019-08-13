488 Wellness Management Tools In The Health & Human Service Market: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a nationwide analysis of active technology products, OPEN MINDS found that 488 technology products offer wellness management tools for health and human service organizations. Wellness Management technology products are defined as: Self and/or wellness management worksheets, recovery management curricula and consumer management resources.

Of the 488 analytics tools, 43% of wellness management products served the mental health services market.

Number of Wellness Management Products in Each Market:

Mental Health 211 Addiction 153 Children & Family Services 145 Social Services (including Homeless) 135 Long Term Service & Supports 128 Juvenile Justice 122 Adult Corrections Health Care 121 Chronic Care Management 101 Non-hospital based Specialty Care 83 Autism & I/DD Services 82 Residential & Hospital-based Acute Care 64 Primary Care 63 Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 50 Payers-Health Plans- Care Managers 24

For consumers, treatment programs are not always the final stop on the road to recovery. Many times, patients fresh out of treatment relapse back into old behaviors or illness. Wellness management tools help clinicians and providers combat these outcomes by assigning self-help exercises, giving reminders about medication, and connecting patient to provider for emergency consultation.

The list of analytics technology products available to the health and human service field are available from HealthTechNavigator, at HealthTechNavigator.org. HealthTechNavigator.org is a single source of technology products serving the health and human service field. The online directory is available at no charge to users, and listings are free for technology organizations with products in the field. The site has a database of 2,859 health and human service technology offerings from nearly 1,000 technology companies. If your product is not featured, or you have a listing and would like to enhance it, contact OPEN MINDS at Contact@HealthTechNavigator.org, or call us at 877-350-6463

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.



