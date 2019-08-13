Malaysia : Technical Assistance Report-Government Finance Statistics Mission

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept. Publication Date: August 13, 2019 Electronic Access: Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: Technical assistance (TA) missions were conducted by Mr. Hendrik Tillmann-Zorn, an IMF short-term government finance statistics (GFS) expert, during the period March 12–16, 2018, followed by remote capacity development through December 17–22, 2018.1 The missions aimed to support the Malaysian authorities in improving government finance statistics (GFS) for decision making. The mission was part of the second three-year government finance statistics (GFS) capacity development project funded by the government of Japan (JSA). The mission met with officials from the Ministry of Finance (MOF), the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), and the Accountant General’s (AG) Department.



