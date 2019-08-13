Malaysia : Technical Assistance Report-Government Finance Statistics Mission and Preceding Remote Support

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

August 13, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

A technical assistance (TA) mission was conducted by Mr. Hendrik Tillmann-Zorn, an IMF short-term Government Finance Statistics (GFS) expert, during the period of March 4–8, 2019, to support the Malaysian authorities in improving GFS for decision making. The mission was prepared through a remote support mission in the period December 17–22, 2018. The missions were part of the second three-year GFS capacity development project funded by the Government of Japan (JSA).1 The mission met with officials from the Ministry of Finance (MOF), the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), and the Accountant General’s (AG) Department. The mission would like to thank the staff of the national institutions for their courtesy and willingness to share their knowledge with the mission. It is especially grateful to the staff of the MOF for their assistance in organizing the mission (see Appendix I for the list of officials met during the mission).