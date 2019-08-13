OPEN MINDS Announces The Final Faculty List & Agenda For The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat
/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced the final faculty list and program for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat taking place September 9-12, 2019 at the Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Focused on strategy insights, business practice models, and personal resiliency tools executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement to success in the new financial normal, The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat kicks off on Tuesday, September 10th with the keynote session Building A Trauma-Informed Provider Network: The Aetna Experience, presented by Robert M. Atkins, M.D., MPH, Senior Medical Director, Aetna Medicaid.
The Retreat features many high-profile faculty members from leading organizations throughout the country, including:
- Wendy Allen, Artist, Lincoln Into Art
- Robert M. Atkins, M.D., MPH, Senior Medical Director, Aetna Medicaid
- Carol Cassell, Executive Director, Recovery Health Solutions IPA, LLC
- Stephen Christian-Michaels, MA, Chief Strategy Officer, Wesley Family Services
- Carl E. Clark, II, President Chief Executive Officer, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health
- Terry G. Fox, Licensed Battlefield Guide, Gettysburg
- Raouf (Ron) Gharbo, DO, FAANEM, FAAPMR, Autonomic Nervous System Rehabilitation Subject-Matter Expert, ANS Health, LLC.
- Alan Girard, MA, LPC, CAC II, CHC, Chief Operating Officer, Front Range Health Partners, LLC
- Jeff Klimaski, President & Chief Operating Officer, The Columbus Organization
- Robert Kreider, J.D., President Emeritus, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health
- Kathleen Mahieu, ME.d., MBA, Lead Business Consultant for Strategy & Innovation, Aetna Behavioral Health
- Bruce Nisbet, MSW, DFNAP, President/Chief Executive Officer, Spectrum Health and Human Services
- Kelly Phillips-Henry, Psy.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Aurora Mental Health Center
- Robert Prosperi, Licensed Battlefield Guide, Gettysburg
- Harriet Stein, President, Big Toe in the Water, LLC
- Jim Triandiflou, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Relias
- Andrew F. Vitullo, Vice President of Development, Kolmac Outpatient Recovery
- Luanne Welch, President & Chief Executive Officer, Easter Seals UCP North Carolina & Virginia
- Marie Wenzel, MSW, LSW, PEACE Program Director, Horizon House, Inc.
The complete list of featured speakers and faculty members are available online at https://leadership.openminds.com/faculty/.
Highlights of the agenda include:
- Thought Leader Discussion With Robert M. Atkins, M.D., MPH, Senior Medical Director, Aetna Medicaid
- Succession Planning: Positioning Your Leadership Team For Future Success
- Positioning For Success – General John Buford & The High Ground: The Beginning Of The Battle Of Gettysburg
- Preparing I/DD & Other Long-Term Care Organizations For Managed Care: Group Discussion & Workshop
- The History Of The Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station – A Tour & Lecture By The Gettysburg Foundation
- Raving Fans: Transforming Organization’s Culture & Client Experience
- Lincoln Into Art Gallery: Gallery Tour With Acclaimed Artist Wendy Allen
- Practicing Mindfulness & Managing Stress: How To Become A Better Leader Through Self Care
- Meta Leadership Creating Scale Without A Merger
- Becoming An Employer Of Choice: How To Attract & Retain Talent
- Strategic Decisionmaking In Times Of Change – Colonel Joshua Chamberlain & Little Round Top: Defending The Union Line
- Fueling Innovation: How To Develop Social Enterprise Solutions For The New Market
- Mind Full Or Mindful? Tools & Techniques For Decluttering The Busy Leader’s Mind
- Non-Profit Board Management: Keys To Attracting & Managing A Board That Can Operate In A Competitive Market
- Leading Healthy Decision Making In The Medical Wearable Age
- Are You Ready For A Merger Or Affiliation? How To Prepare Your Organization To Find The Right Partner
- Why Nonprofits Should Run Culture Like a Project – Sponsored by Relias
- Women In Leadership: A Small Group Discussion Session On Supporting Women In Management Roles
- How To Develop A Successful Marketing Plan: Best Practices On Marketing Strategies
- Leading In Times Of Uncertainty – Generals Lee & Longstreet At Pickett’s Charge: The High-Water Mark Of The Confederacy
- Building The Next Generation Of Leaders: How To Develop The Leadership Team You Need For Success
- Sustainability To Survive A Turbulent Market: A Strategy Discussion Session For Executives Of Small-Scale Provider Organizations
- The History Of The Gettysburg Lincoln Railroad Station – A Tour & Lecture By The Gettysburg Foundation
- Balancing Productivity With Value-Based Contracting: A New Leadership Challenge For A New Market
- Executive Strategic Role: Becoming The Agent Of Change For Your Organization
- The ‘Melting’ Value Chain: How To Position Your Organization For Success In A New Era
Three intensive, information-packed programs will take place Monday, September 9, 2019, the day before the Retreat:
- 8:00am – 4:00pm | Innovative Treatment Programs For Value-Based Partnerships: The OPEN MINDS Clinical Innovation Executive Summit
- 9:00am – 12:00pm | How To Develop A New Service Line: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Diversification Strategies, Feasibility Analysis, & Successful New Service Development
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm | Aligning Non-Profit Health & Human Service Boards For Sustainability With The New Market Landscape: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Governance Issues In The Time Of Changing Reimbursement Models & Charitable Care Rules
The final agenda is available online at https://leadership.openminds.com/agenda/.
The attendee list is also available online at https://leadership.openminds.com/who-attends/.
The Retreat is approaching ‘sold out’ status. Secure your registration now for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat and the executive seminars and summits with an all-access registration pass.
About OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.
OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.
Related Articles
- OPEN MINDS | Mental Health Industry Resources, Reports, Trends & News Articles
- How To Build Value-Based Payer Partnerships: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Best Practices In Marketing, Negotiating, & Contracting With Health Plans
- Iowa Health Care System Landscape: An OPEN MINDS State Profile
- Iowa Medicaid System: An OPEN MINDS State Profile
- Iowa Medicaid/Medicare Dual Eligible System: An
Sarah C. Threnhauser OPEN MINDS 717-334-1329 events@openminds.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.