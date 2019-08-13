Stacie Holton

JEROME, IDAHO, USA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Idaho Milk Products congratulates Stacie Holton for her achievement in receiving her Exporter Certification. Ms. Holton has demonstrated her knowledge to identify export trends, understanding international market research and entry, the vast terminology of international trade and the importance and need of proper documentation for our customers.Stacie started at Idaho Milk Products in 2016 as a Lab Technician, from there she was promoted to Quality Technician, then took a part-time position as an Assistant Account Manager.“I never imagined myself in a position like this,” commented Ms. Holton. “After I had been in the Accounts Manager position for a few months, I envisioned the possibility of coming over permanently since I really enjoyed the position and the diversity that the job requires.”“This certification shows why I really enjoy working for Idaho Milk Products, they put the time and resources towards their employees,” said Stacie. “Idaho Milk Products has given me the opportunities to better myself and grow within the company.”“Idaho Milk Products continues to invest in our employees to help meet our customer’s needs,” said Joe Henry, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Ms. Holton has stepped into a role that requires expertise in exporting procedures, she has demonstrated her desire to excel and has proven to be very capable in her position as an Account Manager.”“As an Account Manager, we have to handle a large scope of tasks, as Idaho Milk Products is a growing company, those tasks are constantly evolving,” said Daniel Perttula, Lead Account Manager. “With obtaining her Exporter Certification, Ms. Holton will be able to provide insight to not only our customer base but will also be a point of reference for export inquiries within Idaho Milk Products.”###About Idaho Milk ProductsIdaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate, and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.



