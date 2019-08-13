Sonic Foundry Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry (OTC Pink Sheets: SOFO) today announced consolidated financial results for its fiscal 2019 third quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Highlights

Total revenues were $10.1 million ($10.2 million without distribution impact) compared to $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2018

Gross margin was $7.4 million or 73 percent of sales compared to $6.4 million or 74 percent of sales in the third quarter of 2018

Adjusted EBITDA of $740,000 compared to $(343,000) in the third quarter of 2018

Net loss of $(159,000) ($(93,000) without distribution impact) or $(0.03) per share compared to net loss of $(1) million or $(0.23) per share in the third quarter of 2018

Billings totaled $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 16 percent compared to the same period last year

Unearned revenue increased to $11 million as of June 30, 2019

Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Review

Service billings, including support, hosting, events, and installs, saw an increase of 14 percent from the prior year for a total of $6.5 million. Product billings were up 20 percent to $4 million during the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 compared to the same period last year. Product billings and revenue were negatively impacted by a planned reduction of product inventory maintained by domestic distributors of $94,000 during the quarter and $1.3 million year to date. The company expects to recognize $3.4 million of the current unearned revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Recurring revenue of $6.3 million was 63 percent of total revenue in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $5.9 million, or 68 percent of total revenue in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses were $7.2 million, down $66,000 or 1 percent from the same period in 2018. The net loss of $(159,000) was an improvement compared to the same period in 2018.

“I am pleased to see us execute according to our plan for the quarter. As we proceed with our strategic and operational improvements, we are focused on living up to the expectations and goals we create,” said Michael Norregaard, CEO, Sonic Foundry. “We are confident we have the platform that best helps our customers scale deployments across campuses and enterprises. As we quickly approach the start of a new fiscal year, Mediasite Video Cloud and our unified communications solution Mediasite Join are two of our key priorities. We are zeroing in on our product innovation process and customer success, adding product functions and services to attract and expand more customers.”

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement and enhance the reader’s understanding of our operating performance and our ability to satisfy lender requirements, we disclose adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (adjusted EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure of operating performance. Our adjusted EBITDA measure additionally adds back stock compensation expense and severance expense from the SEC definition of EBITDA. As such, our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income as a measurement of our operating performance. Our credit agreement contains a minimum EBITDA calculation based, in part, on adjusted EBITDA since this measure is representative of adjusted income available for debt and interest payments. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 are included in the release.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC Pink Sheets: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by more than 4,900 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.sonicfoundry.com and @mediasite.

© 2019 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about the products and services of Sonic Foundry within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include statements about our products and services, our customer base, strategic investments, new partnerships, our future operating results and any statements we make about the company’s future. These types of statements address matters that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking guidance we provide. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in context of the risk factors disclosed in our periodic forms 10Q, 10K and other filings with the SEC. These filings can be accessed on-line at www.sec.gov and other websites or can be obtained from the company’s investor relations department. All of the information and disclosures we make in this news release regarding our business, including any forward looking guidance, are as of the date given and we assume no obligation to update or change this information, regardless of subsequent events.

Media Relations:

Nicole Wise, Director of Communications

920.226.0269

nicolew@sonicfoundry.com

Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited) June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,387 $ 1,189 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $75 and $524 6,890 7,418 Financing receivables, current, net of allowances of $526, respectively 109 100 Inventories 955 1,027 Investment in sales-type lease, current 163 150 Capitalized commissions, current 435 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 829 941 Total current assets 12,768 10,825 Property and equipment: Leasehold improvements 1,122 1,105 Computer equipment 6,015 5,718 Furniture and fixtures 1,242 1,099 Total property and equipment 8,379 7,922 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 6,782 6,009 Property and equipment, net 1,597 1,913 Other assets: Financing receivables, long-term 97 181 Investment in sales-type lease, long-term 134 249 Capitalized commissions, long-term 120 — Other long-term assets 400 415 Total assets $ 15,116 $ 13,583 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Revolving lines of credit $ 463 $ 885 Accounts payable 1,283 1,610 Accrued liabilities 1,724 1,609 Unearned revenue 8,887 11,645 Current portion of capital lease and financing arrangements 169 248 Current portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts 768 593 Total current liabilities 13,294 16,590 Long-term portion of unearned revenue 2,152 1,691 Long-term portion of capital lease and financing arrangements 96 187 Long-term portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts 5,483 1,357 Derivative liability, at fair value 5 14 Other liabilities 165 202 Total liabilities 21,195 20,041 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, authorized 500,000 shares; none issued — — 9% Preferred stock, Series A, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference of $1,000 per share), authorized 4,500 shares; zero and 2,678 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at amounts paid in — 1,651 5% Preferred stock, Series B, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference at par), authorized 1,000,000 shares, none issued — — Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; 6,735,512 and 5,113,400 shares issued and 6,722,796 and 5,100,684 shares outstanding 67 51 Additional paid-in capital 203,752 200,130 Accumulated deficit (209,161 ) (207,419 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (542 ) (676 ) Receivable for common stock issued (26 ) (26 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 12,716 shares (169 ) (169 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (6,079 ) (6,458 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 15,116 $ 13,583





Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Product and other $ 4,221 $ 3,214 7,768 $ 8,927 Services 5,847 5,485 17,799 17,127 Total revenue 10,068 8,699 25,567 26,054 Cost of revenue: Product and other 1,558 1,388 2,854 3,814 Services 1,123 916 3,673 3,446 Total cost of revenue 2,681 2,304 6,527 7,260 Gross margin 7,387 6,395 19,040 18,794 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 3,785 3,882 11,564 11,859 General and administrative 1,609 1,631 4,492 4,713 Product development 1,849 1,796 5,617 5,361 Total operating expenses 7,243 7,309 21,673 21,933 Income (loss) from operations 144 (914 ) (2,633 ) (3,139 ) Non-operating income (expenses): Interest expense, net (276 ) (266 ) (657 ) (461 ) Other income (expense), net (63 ) 88 (66 ) 98 Total non-operating expenses (339 ) (178 ) (723 ) (363 ) Loss before income taxes (195 ) (1,092 ) (3,356 ) (3,502 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 36 72 (77 ) 1,353 Net loss (159 ) (1,020 ) (3,433 ) (2,149 ) Dividends on preferred stock (24 ) (67 ) (122 ) (189 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (183 ) $ (1,087 ) $ (3,555 ) $ (2,338 ) Loss per common share – basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.51 ) – diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.51 ) Weighted average common shares – basic 6,122,098 4,709,516 5,528,999 4,542,955 – diluted 6,122,098 4,709,516 5,528,999 4,542,955





Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (3,433 ) $ (2,149 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization 170 482 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 748 822 Loss on sale of fixed assets 8 — Provision for doubtful accounts - including financing receivables 31 300 Deferred taxes — (1,387 ) Stock-based compensation expense related to stock options and warrants 203 392 Stock issued for board of director's fees 246 — Conversion of accrued interest to preferred stock — 31 Beneficial conversion feature recognized on debt converted to preferred stock — 71 Remeasurement gain on derivative liability (12 ) (16 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 660 834 Financing receivables 87 1,614 Inventories 75 70 Capitalized commissions 138 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 280 356 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (294 ) (126 ) Other long-term liabilities (46 ) (136 ) Unearned revenue (1,339 ) (2,347 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,478 ) (1,189 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (373 ) (657 ) Net cash used in investing activities (373 ) (657 ) Financing activities Proceeds from notes payable 5,500 3,000 Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 9,199 16,706 Payments on notes payable (583 ) (815 ) Payments to settle warrant debt — (200 ) Payments on revolving lines of credit (9,636 ) (16,546 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (110 ) (97 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, common stock and warrants 864 1,008 Payments on capital lease and financing arrangements (193 ) (228 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 5,041 2,828 Changes in cash and cash equivalents due to changes in foreign currency 8 (64 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,198 918 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,189 1,211 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 3,387 $ 2,129 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 425 $ 290 Income taxes paid, foreign 237 48 Non-cash financing and investing activities: Property and equipment financed by capital lease or accounts payable 45 414 Debt discount and warrant 679 127 Deemed dividend for beneficial conversion feature of preferred stock — 28 Preferred stock dividends paid in additional shares 122 161 Subordinated note payable converted to preferred stock — 1,000 Conversion of preferred shares to common shares 1,772 —





Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (159 ) $ (1,020 ) $ (3,433 ) $ (2,149 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 240 411 748 1,161 Income tax benefit (provision) (36 ) (72 ) 77 (1,353 ) Interest expense 276 266 657 462 Stock-based compensation expense (17 ) 72 203 392 Severance expense 436 — 562 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 740 $ (343 ) $ (1,186 ) $ (1,487 )



