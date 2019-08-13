Tunetrax Announces Creation of Opportunities Services for Independent Musicians

Texas Indie Fest 2020 submissions are open now at Tunetrax

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tunetrax is excited to announce the creation of its “Opportunities” services, offering artists the ability to submit directly from the platform to Radio Airplay, Music Festivals, Showcases, Licensing deals, Record Label deals and other Professional Services, such as Songwriting Analysis And The Business Of Sync.“Our development team has been working diligently on creating new opportunities for artists. We wanted to design a system fair to any artist, and wanted to make it a non-requirement to be a “paying subscriber” to our services in order for artists to apply, in contrast to our direct competitors” said Rémi Jourdan, Tunetrax CEO.“We designed a system of submission to opportunities that is extremely easy for any artist to use. We implemented several filters and search capabilities that make it effective for specific opportunities artists may want to apply to” said Andy Schulz, Tunetrax CIO.“Texas Indie Fest is looking forward to collaborate with Tunetrax, and to offer artists the ability to apply thru the Tunetrax’s platform for our 10th year anniversary events. All taking place during Music Week in Austin, Texas in March 2020. We are planning to add many more festivals and opportunities for artists in the very near future nationwide” said Jeff Popka, Co-CEO of Tune City.This announcement confirms Tunetrax’s strong commitment in getting independent artists recognized and their music heard. Tunetrax Opportunities services are a great way for artists to get additional chances to make a living off their craft.For artists to submit to opportunities, just visit https://www.gettunetrax.com/opportunities-submissions . if you are not registered to Tunetrax yet, you will be asked to create a free EPK in a matter of a few minutes in order to submit to opportunities.About TunetraxTunetrax is a one-stop music platform where musicians build successful careers. Tunetrax lets artists upload and share their songs, videos, photos, blogs, newsletters and upcoming shows, all shareable instantly onto all major social media networks. Tunetrax Music Discovery platform provides powerful tools to musicians to promote their music, apply to opportunities, connect with booking agents and venues, and engage directly with fans, via one simple dashboard. www.tunetrax.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.