Cornucopia: A Fundraising Gala to Grow Cleveland's Freshest Nonprofit

Flier for Cornucopia

Food Strong, a local nonprofit organization in NEO is holding its first fundraiser event: Cornucopia, to raise resources and awareness about our work.

We are so excited about this event! Cornucopia is our opportunity to let everyone know about our work, and to raise enough dollars to scale our programs and expand them into new communities.” — Sara Continenza, Executive Director

CLEVELAND, OH, USA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 19, 2019, from 5:00-9:30pm, Food Strong will be holding its first fundraising event, Cornucopia , which will not only help to raise the resources necessary to do our work in the community, but will serve as an opportunity for this new nonprofit organization to spread awareness about its work in the community.Food Strong is a local 501c3 organization whose mission is to empower and strengthen communities through fresh, local foods. They currently operate a School Garden program in partnership with Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD), specifically at Glenville’s Iowa Maple and West Park’s Artemus Ward Elementary Schools. The Care-A-Van community wellness outreach initiative aims to bring vibrant arts and wellness programming to communities such as East Cleveland, Collinwood and Greater Buckeye. Both programs started in 2016 under the care of our Founder and Executive Director Sara Continenza. Food Strong is also working on a new wellness initiative called the Care Strong Project, to be launched in 2020.Cornucopia is hosted and catered by by Lago Custom events, and will be held on the East Bank of the Flats at the Veranda at Lago Custom Events, 950 Main Ave #120, Cleveland, OH 44113, downtown Cleveland. This indoor/outdoor space offers a breathtaking view of our beautiful Lake and Cuyahoga River. The event features unlimited appetizers and drinks, silent auction, Chinese raffle, live music, a program featuring speakers and original music written by Food Strong partners and students, and much more! There are 3 ticket tiers:VIP ($150) includes a cocktail hour in the Penthouse at Lago Custom Events with hor d'oeuvres and a meet-and-greet with a local celebrity (TBA), a reserved seat at a table with dinner service, unlimited drinks and appetizers, and a wristband to the after party, which will be held at Lago East Bank once the event is over, good for half off all drinks at the bar.Dinner ($100) includes admission to the event, a reserved seat at a table with dinner service, unlimited drinks and appetizers.General Admission ($50) includes admission to the event, unlimited drinks and appetizers.There are a limited number of Table Sponsorships available for $1,700, which includes a reserved table with 10 VIP event tickets, and public recognition in our event program and on Food Strong’s website and social media pages. Food Strong is also seeking donations of gift cards, tickets to events, and other goods/services which we could enter into the silent auction or raffle. All donors will be listed in the event program and on the Food Strong website and social media platforms. There are also opportunities for vendors of products and services which encompass themes such as local, fresh and healthy.Email info@foodstrong.org for more information on purchasing tickets or sponsorship tables, donating raffle prizes, or purchasing vendor tables.Contact:Sara Continenza, Executive DirectorFood Strong216-640-0342@foodstrongcle



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.