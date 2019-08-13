Update: XSport Global Inc. Received Correction Letter From Wyoming Secretary of State

/EIN News/ --



Wyoming Secretary of State Entered Incorrect Shares

CHARLOTTE, NC, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- XSport Global, Inc. (OTCQB: XSPT) discovered on August 10, 2019, that the Wyoming Secretary of State had inadvertently entered the wrong number of shares of the Company’s authorized common stock. The Secretary of State’s website indicated that the Company had authorized an amendment to increase the number of shares of common stock to 5 trillion shares. However, this was a clerical input mistake made by the Secretary of State which immediately fixed the error to the correct number the Company had in fact authorized 5 billion. Click here for a copy of the letter: https://xsportglobal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/XSport_Wyoming-Secretary-of-State.pdf. The Company would like to reassure its shareholders that it did not authorize an increase to 5 trillion shares and immediately took steps to ensure the correct capitalization was showing on the Secretary of State’s website.

The authorized increase of additional shares has been created for upcoming expansions and acquisitions. XSport Global is currently in discussions with a few potential key acquisitions that have large member bases, technology and revenue in the sports industry; details to be announced in September. In addition to this exciting news, XSport Global has the next HeadTrainer beta test completed and research studies will be executed later this year.

About XSport Global, Inc.

XSport Global, Inc. (OTCQB: XSPT) is a leading youth and collegiate sports technology and media holding company focused on developing disruptive sports-centric technologies and related media projects around the world, where sports industries and players are highly regarded. Backed by a roster of professional athletes and brand ambassadors, we seek to help athletes achieve their full potential through cognitive training, careers, genetics, recruiting and more. Our flagship company HeadTrainer, Inc. was established to create, develop, promote, market, produce, and distribute online/mobile application cognitive training tools initially intended for the youth, millennial and adult sports markets. The mobile platform was designed and developed in careful coordination with a team of professionals from the fields of science and medicine, and world-class athletes from a variety of sports. Visit www.xsportglobal.com and www.headtrainer.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” “would” or similar words. You should consider these statements carefully because they discuss our plans, targets, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to develop, market and sell products and services, based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company’s products, services and technology; the availability of additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company’s business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies; the ability of the Company to execute on a business plan that permits the technologies and innovations businesses to provide sufficient growth, revenue, liquidity and cash flows for sustaining the Company’s go-forward business, and the risks identified and discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the XSport Global Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the other documents XSport Global files with the SEC from time to time. There will be events in the future, however, that XSport Global is not able to predict accurately or control. XSport Global’s actual results may differ materially from the expectations that XSport Global describes in its forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause XSport Global’s actual results to materially differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for XSport Global to accurately predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by XSport Global in this press release speaks only as of the date on which XSport Global makes it. XSport Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

