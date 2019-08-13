Travis Scott to Perform at StyleX During New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseContact: Andre M. Johnsonandre@therkimacgroup.com (202) 345-0901StyleX and KIMAC Group Announce Partnership - Bringing Fashion, Art, Culture to Global PlatformTravis Scott to Perform at StyleX During New York Fashion WeekThis September, The KIMAC Group joins StyleX to bring fashion, music and art together for an incredible weekend, celebrating design and culture from around the globe. Attendees will be treated to a series of world class fashion show presentations, incredible art installations and music performances by today's top talent.On September 5th at Sony Hall, a music performance by Travis Scott will kick off the three-day event, where guests will preview SS'20 looks by Sprayground, Adriana Sahar, Andre Emery, Romeo + Juliet Couture, Le Saint Beachwear, Emma Altman Apparel, Richard Hallmarq and more. Each runway collection will feature unique hairstyles by Style X Haircare, as they make their product launch debut. An immersive marketplace will allow guests to directly interact with a vast variety of artists, designers and brands as they sample upcoming products and shop exclusive merchandise.The KIMAC Group, a global music, arts and cultural organization focused on promoting world peace through socially inspiring events, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with StyleX, a globally recognized company known for producing top fashion, music and art events throughout the entire world.The partnership between the two entities will focus primarily on producing lifestyle events that are inspired by today’s culture and focused on fashion weeks around the world beginning with the 2019 NYFW.“This year’s celebration of fashion, arts and music for NYFW through our Joint Venture with StyleX will bring a cutting edge approach and fire to fashion design and runway presentation not seen before and we look forward to doing this all over the world,” said Oliver Kellman, Co-CEO of The KIMAC Group.The KIMAC Group and StyleX strategic partnership, will celebrate culture and connectedness by bringing fashion, music and art together under the same roof in top global cities.The ability of StyleX to curate a unique space that brings designers, artists and buyers together coupled with KIMAC’s organizational leadership and public sector experience, influence and reach in the entertainment industry made for a very palpable partnership.“We see this as an amazing opportunity to expand our brand internationally while at the same time partnering with a group that makes us a tremendous force,” said Veronica Welch.More details are forthcoming regarding StyleX and The KIMAC Group’s first collaborative effort at NYFW 2019.###About KIMAC GroupVision and Mission:The KIMAC Group, a global music, arts & cultural organization, was founded by industry thought leaders who shared a vision of uniting the world through the common appreciation of cultural diversity, music and the arts. Our mission is to start conversations, spread awareness, and create uniting experiences that will inspire our human race to move towards a common consciousness and peace.About StyleX:Producer of globally recognized fashion, music and art events, providing top designers, brands and artists a world-class platform to showcase on. StyleX presents the season’s must see shows, unforgettable performances, and exclusive installations. We represent the diverse cultures of the world integrating international designers, media, celebrities and commerce season after season.



