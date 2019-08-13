NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NLS) Announces a Reexamination Certificate by the USPTO Further Strengthening their ADHD Use Patent Validity

/EIN News/ -- STANS, Switzerland, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NLS), a Swiss biotech firm focusing on the development of novel treatments of rare neurological diseases including narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia and Kleine Levin Syndrome and of neurodevelopmental disorders, such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), proudly announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (the USPTO) confirmed the validity of one of NLS’ key patents.



“NLS is happy to report that the USPTO has confirmed, in a Notice of Intent to Issue a Reexamination Certificate, dated August 12, 2019, the patentability of all claims challenged in a reexamination of NLS’s U.S. Patent No. 8,293,779 (the ’779 patent), directed to methods of treating ADHD with mazindol, which has successfully undergone Phase II clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of ADHD. The reexamination request, which was anonymously submitted, was filed in August 2018, instituted by the USPTO in September 2018, and completely rebutted by NLS, ultimately enhancing an already strong presumption of validity for the ’779 patent. The ’779 patent does not expire until August 2028,” stated Alex Zwyer, CEO and Co-Founder of NLS.

“NLS is extremely happy with the decision of the USPTO with respect to the reexamination of the ’779. The ‘779 patent directed to methods of treating ADHD with mazindol. The USPTO decision confirms the patentability of all claims of the ‘779 patent, further strengthens the validity of the patent and vindicates and solidifies NLS’s IP position relating to mazindol in the treatment of neurological disorders, specifically ADHD. The ’779 patent is part of NLS’s robust and strong IP portfolio that also includes issued patents covering phacetoperane and lauflumide for the treatment of ADHD, narcolepsy, or idiopathic hypersomnia.”

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a privately owned, Swiss-based biotech firm focusing on the development of new treatments for sleep disorders, such as narcolepsy, ADHD, cognitive impairment and other neurological disorders that remain largely under-diagnosed and for which unmet medical needs are significant. NLS has built a large portfolio of promising non-clinical and clinical-stage compounds, developed by an experienced team of proven experts in ADHD and narcolepsy and working closely with key opinion leaders. NLS’ lead compound, mazindol C.R., has received Orphan Drug Designation both in the U.S. and in Europe for treating narcolepsy and completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. in adult subjects with ADHD demonstrating best-in-class efficacy and a favorable safety profile.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include those about the strength of our patents and IP portfolio and about potential benefits of mazindol. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of NLS only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in policy by the USPTO; claims by other companies and persons regarding ownership over intellectual property; changes in technology and market requirements; NLS may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials; NLS’s products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, NLS’s technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; NLS may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with NLS’s process; NLS’s products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; results of preclinical studies may not correlate with the results of human clinical trials; NLS’s patents may not be sufficient; NLS’s products may harm recipients; changes in legislation may adversely impact NLS; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of NLS to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, NLS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor relations contact

LifeSci Advisors - Daniel Ferry: +1 617-535-7746

Partnering contact

NLS Pharmaceutics Pharma - Alex Zwyer, CEO: +41 41 618 80 00

www.nlspharma.com



