PPHC Compass Publisher releases new book on leadership and STEM
"Leadership & Self-Worth: A Tech Nerd's Guide" gives unique insight, explains how to connect dots from abstract concepts taught in STEM, and provides resources.
Are you looking for what you need to do to grow leaders in your organization or school, help your STEM students understand abstract concepts to connect dots, and help them boost their understanding of self-worth? This is your go to book for everything STEM, CTE, and leadership related. Jamin Chavez, author of "Leadership & Self-Worth: A Tech Nerd's Guide" gives us a unique view and examples of his leadership style and experience while serving as a Patriot Missile System Technician and Instructor in the Army. He also gives resources to readers helping them know exactly where to go to find a "New Collar" and STEM related profession during and after school. Knowing where to find examples of leadership can be difficult especially as a technologist and in a world where the meaning of technology has been blurred by its volume this book makes a distinction, articulates the different types of technology available to us, and what young technologists can do to learn how to become a leader and future Project Manager.
"Leadership & Self-Worth: A Tech Nerd's Guide" can be purchased in eBook and paperback format at every major bookstore (Amazon and Barnes & Noble) and at https://pphccompass.com
Jamin Chavez
PPHC Compass Publisher
+1 6607300333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Book Video for "Leadership & Self-Worth: A Tech Nerds Guide"
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.