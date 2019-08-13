Your Investment Choice Made Easy with Rise Real Estate

Strategic market locations and hassle-free investing make Rise Real Estate a sought after investment opportunity.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real estate is a popular choice for investors who are looking for a safe and effective way to generate high-yield returns. Housing and commercial buildings are in high demand, as they support the economy of growing urban cities. As with any business, real estate requires careful management and constant attention for long term profitability.The decision to invest is easier than ever before, thanks to Rise Real Estate , a privately held, full-service real estate development, investment, and management company based in Ontario. They provide superior services to residents, property owners, and investors, and operate the assets they acquire.The company generates attractive, risk-adjusted returns for investors, and works diligently to maximize profits while minimizing risk. Rise Real Estate diversifies capital across a variety of product types and strategic market locations. Each new space has a modern design with expansive windows for natural light and a sleek interior and exterior look. Rise Real Estate creates construction which will have lasting long-term value, and always puts the client’s interests first.Rise Real Estate, is starting a new venture for young professionals living in uptown Waterloo , Canada. It is located just minutes from the business center and the University of Waterloo. First-class amenities such as a brand new fitness center, business lounge, rooftop patio, and multimedia theater make Rise Real Estate Condos ideal for recent Waterloo graduates staying in the area.Waterloo has a growing tech and entertainment industry being recognized nationally as the Silicon Valley of the North. Approximately 8 out of 10 jobs are technology-related, drawing young professionals from around the world. In just the past five years, 2,300 startups emerged in Waterloo, which has also attracted investors to the area. Waterloo has seen an 89% growth rate in the last 25 years and is the fourth-largest community in Canada. In addition, Waterloo is the headquarters for Shopify, Microsoft, Google, and Blackberry.With $818,000,000 invested into ION LRT Rail system, transportation in Waterloo is exceptionally convenient. Rise Real Estate Condos have a 100% occupancy rate because they reflect the current trends and needs of young professionals. Sophisticated amenities and energy-saving features make Rise Real Estate’s contemporary housing locations a stunning and smart option.It’s easy to see why investing in Rise Real Estate is a hassle-free, simple choice. From construction to management to retention, Rise Real Estate has got it covered!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.