Semiconductor Test Systems Market 2019 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2025

Semiconductor test systems are part of the global test and measurement system market. They are used to inspect, evaluate, and test a device under test (DUT). Semiconductor test systems can be used to test a wide range of electronic devices, including components such as resistors, capacitors, and inductors; printed circuit boards (PCBs); ICs; and complex assembled electronic systems.

Semiconductor chips are used in various applications in the defense segment such as military and commercial aviation, ground tactical and other defense applications, and industrial and space flight programs as semiconductor test systems enable in achieving precision and accuracy. The increased spending from the governments of various countries towards the defense sector increases the market’s revenue potential from this segment. This market research study estimates that the defense segment will account for the major shares of this global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the semiconductor test systems market throughout the forecast period. The presence of several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for smartphones, tablets, and computers will be a major factor influencing the growth of the market in this region.

The Leading key players covered in this study

Sanmina

Danaher

Amkor Technology

Advantest

National Instruments

Keysight Technologies

Texas Instruments

Tokyo Electron

Teradyne

The semiconductor industry comprises of companies highly involved in the design and fabrication of semiconductor devices. The semiconductor market plays a pivotal role in consumer electronics, as well as in the operation of the Internet, bank ATMs, trains, communications, and components of the social infrastructure. The industry is highly experiencing a wave of technology along with the business transformation.

The emergence of artificial intelligence will bring noteworthy changes in the semiconductor industry by increasing output, enhancing chip performance, fastening the manufacturing procedure, and minimizing the overall production cost. The advent of drone technology has resulted in the commercial rollout of AI-powered drones, which will disrupt the overall semiconductor industry across the globe. Digitalization is increasingly modifying supply chains in almost every industry. These modifications are a shift to interconnected, open, cloud-based systems from linear systems, structured, which combines information from different sources. In order to improve the value of digitalization, there is a dire need for the semiconductor industry to emphasize on digital supply network technologies. It is considered a future trend, which can assist semiconductor manufacturing companies sorting issues originating from restricted information transparency across manufacturing and supply chains.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Inspect System

Evaluate System

Other

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Medical

IT and Telecom

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including:

This report centers around the worldwide Semiconductor Test Systems status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Semiconductor Test Systems advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Semiconductor Test Systems Manufacturers

Semiconductor Test Systems Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Semiconductor Test Systems Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

