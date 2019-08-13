RDI Announces Miniature SMT Industrial Speaker Series

RDI Miniature Industrial Speaker

MOUNT KISCO, NY, USA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RDI today announced a new line of industrial strength compact, low-profile, metal frame miniature SMT speakers housed in packages as small as 15 mm x 9 mm. With profile depths as low as 3 mm, these miniature metal frame SMT speakers offer a variety of power ratings from 1.0W to 2.0W with 4 ohms impedance.Available in rectangular packages, the miniature SMT mount speaker series provides a number of mounting styles depending on the user’s need. Sound pressure levels range from 89db up to 102db at 0.1 meters. All models are RoHS compliant.Target applications include industrial grade devices, consumer electronics, industrial automation, voice services , portable and stationary medical equipment, safety and security and more. With its numerous performance and size configurations, the industrial miniature speaker series is able to match a wide range of application requirements.Available in August 2019, the RDI miniature SMT speaker series provides a rugged, low cost solution to audio applications of all types.About RDI – For over 30 years RDI has been a leading provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services, Standard and Custom Electromechanical Components, Design and Development Services and developer of ODM products. RDI is an ISO-9001-2015 and ISO-13485-2016 certified manufacturer headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY, and has over 500 employees worldwide along with a state of the art 90,000 square foot design and manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China.Visit https://rdiusa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.