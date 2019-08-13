Chaos Group Shows Future of Real-Time Ray Tracing in New Project Lavina Video

Animation Support, NVIDIA RTX GPU Scaling, a New Noise Algorithm and More Expand World’s Most Realistic Real-Time Ray Tracer

Today, Chaos Group previews major features coming to Project Lavina, its groundbreaking application for 100% ray tracing in real-time. Project Lavina can fully ray trace massive 3D scenes without workarounds or raster graphics. Artists simply drag and drop their V-Ray scenes to explore them immediately in real-time – without the complex setup of a game engine.

At SIGGRAPH 2019, Chaos Group demonstrated the new features through several scenes including a one-billion polygon KitBash3d city designed by Blizzard Entertainment’s Evan Butler and a fully interactive walkthrough of Kevin Margo’s CONSTRUCT construction site, including looping fight animations that were displayed at a minimum of 24 frames per second, using an RTX Studio laptop. With the ability to support multiple RTX GPUs, Chaos Group projects VR frame rates in the near future.

The latest developments include:

New real-time Chaos denoiser

Multiple GPU support

Animation support

Enhanced camera controls and transitions

Automatic collision and stair/ramp detection

Material swapping

Drag-and-drop IBL environments

LUT color profiles

Scene merging

Selection and transformation of objects

Hide/unhide selections

Interactive depth of field

“We’ve come a long way in five years,” said Lon Grohs, Global Head of Creative at Chaos Group. “When CONSTRUCT started, Kevin was visualizing characters at 24 frames a second with over $250,000 in hardware behind him. Today, he could just use Lavina, achieving full ray tracing with even higher fidelity on a $1,000 RTX card. Artists have never seen anything like this. Now that it’s within reach, it’s going to change everything.”

To express interest in the beta, sign up now. To read the original Project Lavina announcement, click here.

About Chaos Group

Chaos Group is a worldwide leader in computer graphics technology, helping artists and designers create photorealistic imagery and animation for architecture, design, and visual effects. Chaos Group’s award-winning physically-based rendering and simulation software is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. Today, the company's research and development in ray-traced rendering, cloud computing and real-time ray tracing is shaping the future of creative storytelling and digital design. Founded in 1997, Chaos Group is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Los Angeles, Prague, Seoul, and Tokyo. For more information, visit: chaosgroup.com.

