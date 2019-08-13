Westland Insurance Group Executive Leadership Announcements

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. is pleased to announce the following changes to its Executive leadership effective September 1st, 2019.



Jamie Lyons has been appointed to the role of President & Chief Operating Officer for Westland Insurance Group Ltd. Jamie most recently served as Executive Vice President, Insurance, as well as President of Guardian Risk Managers. Prior to joining Westland in 2016, he spent 13 years with Guy Carpenter & Company in Toronto (part of Marsh & McLennan Companies), including as Managing Director and a member of the Canadian senior management team.

In his new role, Jamie will be working closely with Jason Wubs, CEO of Westland Insurance Group Ltd., on all aspects of strategy, operational excellence, platform growth and national expansion.

In addition, Don Thompson will be joining Westland Insurance Group Ltd. as Executive Vice President, Insurance. Don most recently served as Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer for SGI CANADA, helping lead the organization through a period of accelerated growth and territorial expansion. He also previously held Executive level roles with SGI CANADA in Product Management and as Chief Financial Officer.

“Part of being a high growth organization and building momentum as a top five P&C distributor in Canada is making the right investments in leadership that will position us for sustainable success in a rapidly evolving industry environment,” said Jason Wubs.

“Both Jamie and Don are driven, dynamic and forward-thinking leaders with proven track records. These are exciting changes at the top of our organization that will help Westland scale its capabilities and ensure continued market leading delivery of our customer and community centric model.”

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group was established in 1980 in Ladner, B.C. and is one of Canada’s largest independent Property & Casualty insurance brokerages. The Company has over 90 offices throughout British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan and is considered a leader in Home, Business, Farm and Auto insurance.

Media Contact:

Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Anita Gill, Vice President Sales & Marketing

Phone: 778.545.2049

communications@westlandinsurance.ca

www.westlandinsurance.ca



