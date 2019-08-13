Neurosurgery: Global Trends, Opportunities, Procedure Volumes, and Largest Markets to 2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurosurgery - Global Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2017, the number of neurosurgery procedures performed worldwide totalled approximately 3.6 million. The number of procedures per year is forecast to grow at a 1.9% compound annual rate over the 2017-2022 interval, exceeding 3.9 million by 2022.

Questions Answered in this Report

What are the trends and opportunities in the neurosurgery market?

Where are the biggest opportunities for medical product and pharmaceutical companies whose revenues are directly tied to trends in neurosurgery markets?

What are the neurosurgery procedure volume trends by type, by country, by region, and globally?

Which countries represent the largest neurosurgery markets today and which countries are emerging and growing most rapidly?

DATABOOK: Buyers of this report also receive an Excel dashboard containing neurosurgery procedure forecasts segmented by global, region (4) and country (32).

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Procedure Volume Overview



3. Neurosurgery Procedures by Type



4. Appendix

