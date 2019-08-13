Global Orthopedic Surgery Market Report, 2017 to 2022 - Procedure Volume Trends by Type, Country, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Surgery - Global Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2017, the number of orthopaedic surgery procedures performed worldwide totalled approximately 22.3 million. The number of procedures per year is forecast to grow at a 4.9% compound annual rate over the 2017-2022 interval, approaching 28.3 million by 2022 and making this one of the most rapidly growing surgical procedure categories.

Questions Answered in this Report

What are the trends and opportunities in the orthopaedic surgery market?

Where are the biggest opportunities for medical product and pharmaceutical companies whose revenues are directly tied to trends in orthopaedic surgery markets?

What are the orthopaedic surgery procedure volume trends by type, by country, by region, and globally?

Which countries represent the largest orthopaedic surgery markets today and which countries are emerging and growing most rapidly?

DATABOOK: Buyers of this report also receive an Excel dashboard containing orthopaedic surgery procedure forecasts segmented by global, region (4) and country (32).

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Procedure Volume Overview



3. Orthopaedic Surgery Procedures by Type



4. Appendix



List of Exhibits

Exhibit 2-1: Global Total Procedures, 2017-2022

Exhibit 2-2: Total Procedures by Region, 2017-2022

Exhibit 2-3: Total Procedures for Top 5 Countries, 2017-2022

Exhibit 2-4: Growth in Total Procedures for Top 5 Countries, CAGR 2017-2022

Exhibit 2-5: Global Orthopedic Surgery Procedures by Type of Access, 2017-2022

Exhibit 2-6: Orthopedic Surgery Procedures by Country, North America, 2017-2022

Exhibit 2-7: Orthopedic Surgery Procedures by Country, Europe, 2017-2022

Exhibit 2-8: Orthopedic Surgery Procedures by Country, Asia, 2017-2022

Exhibit 2-9: Orthopedic Surgery Procedures by Country, Latin America, 2017-2022

Exhibit 2-10: Orthopedic Surgery Procedures by Country, Other Key Markets, 2017-2022

Exhibit 2-11: Growth in Total Procedures by Country, North America, 2017-2022

Exhibit 2-12: Growth in Total Procedures by Country, Europe, 2017-2022

Exhibit 2-13: Growth in Total Procedures by Country, Asia, 2017-2022

Exhibit 2-14: Growth in Total Procedures by Country, Latin America, 2017-2022

Exhibit 2-15: Growth in Total Procedures by Country, Other Key Markets, 2017-2022

Exhibit 2-16: Orthopedic Surgery Procedures per Population by Region, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-1: Procedures by Type, Global, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-2: Procedures by Type, North America, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-3: Procedures by Type, Europe, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-4: Procedures by Type, Asia, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-5: Procedures by Type, Latin America, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-6: Procedures by Type, Other Key Markets, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-7: Procedure Growth by Type, Global, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-8: Procedure Growth by Type, North America, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-9: Procedure Growth by Type, Europe, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-10: Procedure Growth by Type, Asia, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-11: Procedure Growth by Type, Latin America, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-12: Procedure Growth by Type, Other Key Markets, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-13: Hip Arthroplasties by Country (000), 2017

Exhibit 3-14: Knee Arthroplasties by Country (000), 2017

Exhibit 3-15: Extremity Fracture Procedures Using Hardware by Country (000), 2017

Exhibit 3-16: Arthroscopies by Country (000), 2017

Exhibit 3-17: Other Joint Replacements by Country (000), 2017

Exhibit 3-18: Growth, Hip Arthroplasties by Country, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-19: Growth, Knee Arthroplasties by Country, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-20: Growth, Extremity Fracture Procedures Using Hardware by Country, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-21: Growth, Arthroscopies by Country, 2017-2022

Exhibit 3-22: Growth, Other Joint Replacements by Country, 2017-2022



