MERGER ALERT –VSI, GCI, and CDOR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

Merger Announcement: August 8, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Vitamin Shoppe shareholders will receive $6.50 per share.

To learn more about the VSI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/vitamin-shoppe-inc-2

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI)

Merger Announcement: August 5, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of Gannett will receive $6.25 in cash and 0.5427 of a New Media share for each Gannett share they hold.

To learn more about the GCI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/gannett-co-inc

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR)

Merger Announcement: July 22, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, NexPoint’s operating partnership, NHT Operating Partnership, LLC, will acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of Condor and its operating partnership by merger. In the merger, Condor shareholders will receive $11.10 per share of Condor they own.

To learn more about the CDOR investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/condor-hospitality-trust-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



