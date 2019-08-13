UNCF Orlando to host 12th Annual 5K Walk for Education Celebrating 75 Years

Helping Orlando students get the college education they need and deserve to ensure better futures for all Americans.

During the past 75 years, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has helped nearly half a million students earn college degrees. As it marks such a major milestone, UNCF will continue its work at the 12th annual UNCF Walk for Education at 7 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Blue Jacket Park, 2501 General Rees Ave. in Orlando.

Members of the community and friends of UNCF are invited to take part in helping Orlando students get the college education they need and deserve to ensure better futures for all Americans. This year’s Walk for Education includes college readiness resource vendors for students and parents, employment opportunities, a kids’ zone and a diaper crawl. So, strap on your walking shoes and join UNCF. Whether you’re an avid runner or a leisurely walker, everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate. Your participation will make a positive impact on the life of a student seeking higher education.

Florida is the home of three UNCF historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs): Edwards Waters College, Florida Memorial University and Bethune-Cookman University. In addition, more than 6,100 students statewide receive their education with UNCF scholarships at colleges and universities across the country.

“We invite all members of the Orlando community to join us as we raise money to send deserving young people to college,” said Gwen Hewitt, area development director, UNCF. “Everyone who believes that ‘A mind is a terrible thing to waste®’ should attend this event as we inspire and empower our young people to secure passports to opportunity by way of their college degree.”

Special thanks to UNCF sponsors for making this all possible, including Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, SunTrust Bank, Tupperware, Orlando Health and many more.

For more information or to register, please visit UNCF.org/OrlandoWalk or contact Jazmine Barnes at 407.896.6940, or jazmine.barnes@uncf.org. Follow this event @UNCF and @UNCFncfl #laceup4UNCF.

About UNCF

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37-member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 21 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment and, curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

