New Orleans symposium on reducing the life expectancy gap addresses strategies to improve health and well-being

Mayor expected; more than 2,500 professionals to attend training institute

New Orleans, LA, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

An Aug. 21 symposium in downtown New Orleans will explore how community development can play a critical role in advancing health, equity and opportunity for low- and moderate-income people. The event will highlight the most promising practices at the intersection of health, housing, and community development; dissect the challenges created by systems of inequality and design solutions that advance health equity; and develop and strengthen cross-sector partnerships.

“Closing the Life Expectancy Gap” is part of the NeighborWorks Training Institute Aug. 19-23. The institute’s activities will include courses – many towards professional certificates in content areas such as community economic development and homeownership and community lending – and bus tours of resilient communities. The week-long event is hosted by NeighborWorks America, which has created opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities for 40 years.

“Everyone should have access to a safe, affordable, and healthy home. Yet many go without these needs met in several cities around the U.S., including New Orleans,” said Marietta Rodriguez, president and CEO of NeighborWorks America. “This symposium will help evaluate and scale approaches that advance housing stability, community leadership and health equity.”

Among the speakers at the symposium are:

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell (invited)



Douglas Jutte, Executive Director, Build Healthy Places Network

Kate Kingery, Researcher, University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and Deputy Director of Community Transformation, County Health Rankings & Roadmaps

Dr. Tiffany Manuel, President and CEO, TheCaseMade

Dr. Somava Stout, Vice President, Institute for Healthcare Improvement

The NeighborWorks Training Institute in New Orleans is supported by a variety of partners, including JPMorgan Chase Foundation, Wells Fargo Housing Foundation, HUD, Bank of America, BB&T, Freddie Mac and Fifth Third Bank.

About NeighborWorks America

For 40 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a national, nonpartisan nonprofit known as NeighborWorks America, has strived to make every community a place of opportunity. Our network of excellence includes more than 245 members in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. NeighborWorks America offers grant funding, peer-exchange, technical assistance, evaluation tools and access to training, as the nation's leading trainer of housing and community development professionals. NeighborWorks network organizations provide residents in their communities with affordable homes, owned and rented; financial counseling and coaching; community building through resident engagement; and collaboration in the areas of health, employment and education. In the last five years, our organizations have generated more than $34 billion in investment across the country.

