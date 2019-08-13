Liferay Names Matt Poladian Vice President of People

Disney veteran joins Liferay’s executive team as the company’s first global leader of human resources

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices, today announced that human resources (HR) leader Matt Poladian has joined the company as Liferay’s Vice President of People. As Liferay’s first global HR executive, Matt will direct the company’s worldwide employee experience program from Liferay headquarters in Southern California.



“The ability of any company to deliver the best possible products for customers has everything to do with its people and Liferay is no exception,” said Matt Poladian, VP of People at Liferay. “Companies that hire talented people, invest in helping them reach their full potential and set clear expectations for how they can contribute will ultimately be the ones that succeed. My goal at Liferay is to empower our entire diverse, global, workforce to best serve customers at a time of tremendous growth. Put simply: great people equal great products.”



Matt’s initial focus will be on enhancing the employee experience through a new employee development program and onboarding a new employee experience specialist exclusively tasked with making Liferay the best place to do great work. In addition, Matt will be leading new initiatives aimed at helping Liferay’s executive leadership and team managers become more effective through dedicated training sessions based on proven management techniques. Finally, Matt will develop new strategic partnerships to help Liferay locate and recruit top talent and develop onboarding programs designed to help new employees hit the ground running.



“Our company is only as strong as the people in it,” said Bryan Cheung, CEO of Liferay. “With Liferay’s exponential growth to 900 talented employees worldwide we wanted to invest in a new executive function tasked with enabling this talent to achieve solid business results. Matt’s many years of experience as an HR leader combined with his background as a business professional outside of HR gives him the empathy and knowledge to fill this critical role on our team. We’re delighted that he’s made the decision to join us.”



Matt joins Liferay after spending over seven years at The Walt Disney Company, where he served as a Senior HR Manager and Business Partner and helped the business manage the transition from traditional TV and movies to a digital platform. Prior to his role at Disney, Matt served in the HR department at biomedical device manufacturer Beckman Coulter and as an Account Executive at an integrated marketing agency. Matt received his MBA from The Paul Merage School of Business at the University of California, Irvine and his Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Leadership Studies from Claremont McKenna College. An active member of his community, Matt serves as a leader at Grace Community Church, where he and his wife work with high school students.



About Liferay:



Liferay makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Hundreds of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing and multiple other industries use Liferay. Visit us at www.liferay.com.

Yotam Levy
Liferay
yotam.levy@liferay.com



