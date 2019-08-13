Jetblack’s Essig Explains AI-Enabled Membership Concierge Service At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Dominique Essig, Chief Product Officer, Jetblack,

The world’s largest retailer, Walmart gets digital with moms – with Jetblack

Our AI-enabled membership concierge service reflects some of the broad trends effecting the current retail marketplace.” — Dominique Essig, Chief Product Officer, Jetblack,

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Shopping the Jetblack way could answer all consumer expectations for efficient, personalized, delightful shopping experiences and deliver better business results for brands who get involved,” according to Dominique Essig, Chief Product Officer of Jetblack, previewing her presentation at M2Moms. Jetblack is the first company to launch from Walmart’s technology incubator Store No 8. Essig said, “We strive to help time-strapped parents get time back with their families.” M2Moms®-The Marketing to Moms Conference will be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. It is presented by The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham and is attended by national and global brand marketing executives to learn how to build more business with women and moms.Need it. Text it. Get it.“Need it. Text it. Get it. That’s our headline and our promise,” Essig said. “In this session I’ll show how our AI-enabled membership concierge service reflects some of the broad trends effecting the current retail marketplace. We’re astonishingly fast. We deliver everything from laundry detergent to diapers to a birthday gift for a four-year-old boy who loves puzzles, the same day or next. I’ll explain what it means for marketers who focus on building more and better business with today’s over-tasked moms. ““I’m sure every brand in the audience will be paying rapt attention to Dominique as she describes Jetblack’s take on the future of retail and shopper marketing,” according to Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “It fits perfectly with this year’s focus on tech. Which includes segments on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, JetBlack, Instagram and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll explore how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”More 2019 Highlights:“This year’s conference will also include a session offering an in-depth look at the moms market in China. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,” McCann continued. “Plus, we’ll examine how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. But, probably our most timely new presentations will look at the very real differences between millennial moms and women and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women!”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work, to stimulate everyone’s creative juices we’re introducing our first ever female shark-tank-like feature, “Start’er Up”, presenting quick elevator pitches detailing new products and services. And in keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”About Dominique Essig:Dominique EssigChief Product OfficerJetblackDominique is the Chief Product Officer for Jetblack, a membership-based conversational commerce service, and the first company launched by Store No. 8, the incubation arm of Walmart to develop the leapfrog capabilities that will transform the future of retail. Dominique overseas product management, UX design, and analytics and insights functions. In her current role she is responsible for Jetblack’s product strategy and implementation across the brand technology stack while ensuring the customer experience is positive and consistent at every touch point.Prior to this role, Dominique was the Chief Experience Officer for Bonobos, the men’s e-commerce brand known for better-fitting clothes paired with exceptional customer service. She was responsible for overseeing the product management, UX design, engineering, data science, IT, analytics and insights, and customer service ninjas functions.M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Foursquare, Healthline, WongDoody, Tinybeans, Incite, The MotherBoard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, Millennial Ad Network, Buzzfeed, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019Pope Auditorium at Fordham University113 W. 60TH St., NYCFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.com25% Early Registration Discount Code Is EB25 at: https://www.m2moms.com/registration/ M2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC, a sales and marketing company specializing in event creation, promotion, production and management.



