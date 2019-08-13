Jetblack’s Essig Explains AI-Enabled Membership Concierge Service At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference
The world’s largest retailer, Walmart gets digital with moms – with Jetblack
Need it. Text it. Get it.
“Need it. Text it. Get it. That’s our headline and our promise,” Essig said. “In this session I’ll show how our AI-enabled membership concierge service reflects some of the broad trends effecting the current retail marketplace. We’re astonishingly fast. We deliver everything from laundry detergent to diapers to a birthday gift for a four-year-old boy who loves puzzles, the same day or next. I’ll explain what it means for marketers who focus on building more and better business with today’s over-tasked moms. “
“I’m sure every brand in the audience will be paying rapt attention to Dominique as she describes Jetblack’s take on the future of retail and shopper marketing,” according to Nan McCann, M2Moms® producer. “It fits perfectly with this year’s focus on tech. Which includes segments on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, JetBlack, Instagram and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll explore how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”
More 2019 Highlights:
“This year’s conference will also include a session offering an in-depth look at the moms market in China. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,” McCann continued. “Plus, we’ll examine how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. But, probably our most timely new presentations will look at the very real differences between millennial moms and women and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women!”
Creative Engagement & Awards:
“It’s not all work, to stimulate everyone’s creative juices we’re introducing our first ever female shark-tank-like feature, “Start’er Up”, presenting quick elevator pitches detailing new products and services. And in keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”
About Dominique Essig:
Dominique Essig
Chief Product Officer
Jetblack
Dominique is the Chief Product Officer for Jetblack, a membership-based conversational commerce service, and the first company launched by Store No. 8, the incubation arm of Walmart to develop the leapfrog capabilities that will transform the future of retail. Dominique overseas product management, UX design, and analytics and insights functions. In her current role she is responsible for Jetblack’s product strategy and implementation across the brand technology stack while ensuring the customer experience is positive and consistent at every touch point.
Prior to this role, Dominique was the Chief Experience Officer for Bonobos, the men’s e-commerce brand known for better-fitting clothes paired with exceptional customer service. She was responsible for overseeing the product management, UX design, engineering, data science, IT, analytics and insights, and customer service ninjas functions.
M2Moms® / M2W® Sponsors:
Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Foursquare, Healthline, WongDoody, Tinybeans, Incite, The MotherBoard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, Millennial Ad Network, Buzzfeed, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.
About M2Moms® / M2W®
M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms Conference
M2W® -The Marketing to Women Conference
October 16 & 17, 2019
Pope Auditorium at Fordham University
113 W. 60TH St., NYC
For information: www.M2Moms.com, www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.com
25% Early Registration Discount Code Is EB25 at: https://www.m2moms.com/registration/ https://m2w.biz/registration/
M2Moms® & M2W® are produced by PME® Enterprises LLC, a sales and marketing company specializing in event creation, promotion, production and management.
Nan McCann
PME Enterprises LLC
+1 860-724-2649
