Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Global BFSI Sector - Forecast to 2023: Anticipating a CAGR of More Than 32%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Push toward autonomous banking



BFSI organizations have started integrating AI and Big Data analytics into their IT systems not only to enhance data security but also to automate data cleaning and organizing and data analysis. These features will improve revenue generation for banking enterprises. As a result, banking enterprises are gradually transforming their solutions into AI-driven, which will lead to the expansion of the artificial intelligence market in BFSI Sector at a CAGR over 32% during the forecast period.



Growing focus on providing personalized experience to customers



The BFSI sector is focusing on customizing services and improving digital experience for its customers by deploying AI in the form of chatbots, predictive analysis, recommendation engines, and others. Demand secure and automated banking solutions is also rising from the customers, prompting BFSI enterprises to further opt for AI solutions. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



Also, our report on global artificial intelligence market in BFSI sector has observed market growth factors such as enhanced operational efficiency with AI, push toward autonomous banking, and rise in demand for fraud detection and compliance. However, need for high data quality, lack of skilled labor, and concerns about cybersecurity may hamper the growth of the artificial intelligence industry in the BFSI sector over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The artificial intelligence market in the BFSI sector analysis considers sales to the banking, investment and securities management, and insurance segments. The analysis also considers the sales of AI solutions for the BFSI market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the banking segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising need by banking enterprises to combat cyberattacks autonomously and offer enhanced digital customer experience and the emergence of fintech players will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global artificial intelligence market in BFSI sector is moderately concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading AI solutions manufacturers, which include Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp.



Also, the artificial intelligence market in BFSI sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Banking - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Investment and securities management - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Insurance - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in cloud-based solutions

Growing focus on personalized experience

Rise in popularity of open banking

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbqxa8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.