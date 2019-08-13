3D Printing Materials Market To Reach USD 5.78 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

3D Printing Materials Market Size – USD 1.18 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.7%, 3D Printing Materials Industry Trends-Emergence of countless new opportunities for increasing material production

The 3D Printing Materials Market is expected to reach USD 5.78 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Accelerated prototyping is being broadly accepted as a technology for product design, prototyping, product sampling, and concept modeling to the final steps of manufacturing, thereby increasing the growth of the 3D printing materials market. 3D printing is considered as one of the significant disruptive technologies of this century, shifting from prototyping to a potential production process across several industries. 3D printing is anticipated to have a positive influence on several end-use industries, such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and consumer goods.

The market in the North America region accounts for the largest share of 31.3% of the market in 2018. The presence of large organized players in this region contributes to the large share. These organizations are stimulating their attempts to be in line with market trends. Metal powder producers and suppliers are spending in capacity developments to match the growing demand from their end-users.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The 3D Printing Materials Market is estimated to reach USD 5.78 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

The 3D filament form segment accounts for the largest share of 33.8% of the market in 2018.

The ceramic product type is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 22.2% during the forecast period.

The automotive end user segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 22.0% during the forecast period.

Growing automotive production and sales, along with strong 3D printing demand in the automotive industry, especially for personal vehicles, will drive the overall business shortly.

Increasing consumer demand for improving the vehicles aesthetic appearance by printing is the primary factor spurring the demand.

Consumer electronics and automotive are expected to dominate the 3D printing materials market, as these industries use 3D printing technology for more than just prototyping, in order to manufacture components with 3D methods. The medical industry is expected to have the third-largest 3D printing materials market, where it will be used to manufacture mass customized finished goods, such as hearing aids.

Metal powder producers and suppliers are spending in capacity developments to match the growing demand from their end-users.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period.

The 3D printing materials market is anticipated to witness an increasing demand from India, China, and other countries of the Asia Pacific region. The augmentation of consumer products, automotive, healthcare, and other enterprises across the countries in the region will facilitate the market to achieve momentum during the forecast period.

The market in this region is forecasted to witness an escalating demand for polymers due to the rising demand for desktop printers.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

The Key players in the 3D Printing Materials Market include General Electric, Arkema S.A., Höganäs AB, D Systems Corporation, The Exone Company, Royal Dsm N.V., Stratasys, Ltd., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Sandvik AB, Materialise NV, Evonik Industries AG.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Form, Product Type, End Users, Application, and region:

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

POWDER

FILAMENT

Liquid

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Plastic

Metal

Ceramic

End Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Manufacturing

Prototyping

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

