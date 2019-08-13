Adhesives and Sealants Market To Reach USD 88.25 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Adhesives and Sealants Market Size – USD 58.01 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Adhesives and Sealants Industry Trends – The rising middle-class population.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increased demand from the automotive and construction industry is propelling the growth of the market.

The global adhesives & sealants market is forecast to reach USD 88.25 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increased demand from the automotive and construction industry will fuel the growth of the market. The development of new materials has led to sophisticated processing technologies, which in turn increases the need for adhesives and sealants. Traditional thermal methods, such as welding and riveting, results in alterations in the specific properties of the material within the heat-affected zone.

The key players in the market are highly investing in research of development of these technologies to innovate their adhesive formulations to meet the stringent specifications of the end-use industry. Technologically advanced paste, liquid, or film adhesive and sealant systems facilitate improved durability, performance, weight savings, and fuel efficiency for vehicles. The wide range of resins used in the adhesives and sealants consists of epoxies, polyurethanes, silicones, and polysulfide, among others.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/937

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the product types, sealants account for a larger market share of ~56% in the year 2018. The adhesives segment is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The products are further classified into reactive and non-reactive adhesives & sealants, which indicates the reaction of the adhesive to certain chemicals.

The primary objective of a sealant is to seal joints and assemblies. Sealants have sufficient adhesion to the substrates and resistance to environmental conditions to remain bonded over the required life of the construction.

The polyurethane resins account for the largest market share of ~22% in the year 2018. The acrylic resins are anticipated to witness a higher CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The polyurethane adhesives are suitable for a wide range of substrates, including metals, wood, cured epoxy, rubbers, tile and glass, leather, concrete, plastics, and brick, among others. On the other hand, acrylic adhesives are reliable and effective at bonding multiple objects together. They are resistant to sunlight, water or humidity, and high temperatures.

North America held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018, owing to the substantial investments in automotive and construction activities. The rising investments in research and development of adhesive technologies are responsible for some of the significant developments in the market, which has positively impacted the overall market.

Key participants include Sika AG., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, RPM International Inc., Bostik SA, H.B. Fuller Company, The 3M Company, KCC Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Huntsman International LLC., Ashland, and Akzo Nobel N.V., among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-adhesives-and-sealants-market

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Adhesives & Sealants market on the basis of product type, resin type, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Adhesive Reactive Non-reactive

Sealant Reactive Non-reactive



Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Acrylic

PVA

Polyurethanes

Styrenic block

Epoxy

EVA

Others

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solvent-based

Water-based

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Building and Construction

Packaging

Transportation

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare & Life Science

Electrical & Electronics

Other

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/937

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Adhesives and Sealants category by Reports And Data

Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aerospace-adhesives-and-sealants-market

Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/carbon-felt-and-graphite-felt-market

High-performance Adhesives Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-high-performance-adhesives-market-research-report-2017

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.