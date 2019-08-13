Community Anchor Institutions Encouraged to Apply for Mobile Beacon’s Grant Programs Aimed at Closing the Digital Divide and Homework Gap

/EIN News/ -- Johnston, RI, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mobile Beacon is now accepting applications for its two grant programs, Connect for Success and Wi-Fly Lending Launch Kit. The grants provide 25 laptops and 25 4G LTE mobile hotspots with free, mobile, and unlimited 4G LTE internet access for one year. Mobile Beacon’s grants are valued at $18,000.

Mobile Beacon created the Connect for Success grant to provide schools with the technology they need to ensure all students have access to educational resources both in and out of the classroom. Former grantees have implemented the technology by:

Creating hotspot lending programs to provide access to students and teachers who lack access at home

Designing mobile learning labs to increase the use of technology and student collaboration in the classroom

Providing connectivity on field trips, to increase family/community participation during school events, and to connect areas of their school with limited service

Implementing one-on-one learning curricula for students with additional needs

Connect for Success is available to schools in 51 cities. Applications are accepted on a rolling base and awarded quarterly. For the best chance of being awarded, apply by August 31st! Full details are available on our website .

The collective social impact contributed by CAIs across the country is a powerful force in our society. Providing high-capacity internet access to CAIs enables these organizations to become catalysts for increasing their communities’ digital literacy, broadband deployment, and adoption. Together with Mobile Beacon, organizations can connect people to this vital tool. Mobile Beacon invites CAIs across the country to be part of this life-changing work.

That’s why Mobile Beacon is offering the Wi-Fly Lending Launch Kit to help CAIs create programs that will take off. Former grantees implemented programs such as:

Hotspot lending programs aimed at increasing digital literacy skills in high school students both in and out of the classroom.

Providing connectivity to caseworkers working with the homeless population in Seattle

working with the homeless population in Seattle Creating learning labs in libraries to teach coding and digital literacy to patrons

Providing technology to seniors living in affordable housing

Awarded every fall, Mobile Beacon’s Wi-Fly Digital Inclusion Grant helps community anchor institutions launch digital inclusion programs aimed at closing the digital divide. Wi-Fly is available to CAIs nationwide and the deadline to apply is September 30, 2019. For more information and to apply please visit our website .

Lauren Yergeau Mobile Beacon 401-934-0500 lyergeau@mobilebeacon.org



