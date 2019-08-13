Industrial Rubber Market To Reach USD 38.31 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Industrial Rubber Market Size – USD 27.25 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.3%, Industrial Rubber Industry Trends-Emergence of countless new opportunities for the Asia Pacific region.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from automotive industry and government investment for eco-friendly rubber

The Industrial Rubber Market is expected to reach USD 38.31 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Industrial rubber market is driven principally by the automotive industry. Industrial rubber is primarily used for making tires. Construction activities led by developing economies across the world will generate demand. The volatility of the oil prices, concerned government regulations and environmental concerns, lack of suppliers, and the growing threat of alternative are factors hindering the growth of the industry.

The North America region accounted for the second largest share of 30.3% of the market in 2018. The growing demand for fuel-efficient automotive parts due to environmental concerns and strict regulations is anticipated to drive growth in this region. In the United States, currently, 111 companies are working within the tire and rubber industry. When combined, they are accountable for more than 42,000 direct employment possibilities.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1703

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Industrial Rubber Market is estimated to reach USD 38.31 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The synthetic rubber type accounts for a larger share of 63.8% in 2018.

The Mechanical Rubber Good product type is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The building and construction end user segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Increasing construction activities in developing economies is also an essential factor enhancing the current demand. Several governments in the Asia Pacific are investing in both public and private enterprises to support infrastructure in countries like India and China.

Numerous airports, highways, metros, other smart city projects are initiated in these economies. These projects are assumed to increase demand during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region.

Demand for fuel-efficiency, light-weight vehicles, and environment-friendly automotive parts also has been influencing the automotive industry in adopting eco-friendly industrial rubber.

Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share of 31.3% in 2018. The industry is anticipated to witness increasing demand from India, China, and other countries of the region. It is a leading region in terms of consumption and production of rubber.

An emerging trend in this region is to manufacture bicycle and motorcycle tires. Many stakeholders are showing interest in the production of car and truck tires, and this is projected to overhaul the manufacturing of motorcycle and bicycle tire business in the region. In economies such as Sri Lanka, India, and Bangladesh, there is a substantial demand for automobiles used for industrial purposes.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry. For instance, Midwest Industrial Rubber acquired New England Belting Company (NEBCO) on May 08, 2018. This acquisition has increased Midwest’s growth strategy for development and immediate access to new and untapped areas.

The Key players in the industry include Sinopec, Lanxess, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, ExxonMobil, Kumho Petrochemical, TSRC Corporation, Nizhnekamskneftekhim,JSR Corporation, LG Chem, Versalis S.P.A., Zeon Corporation, PetroChina, Sibur, Group Dynasol, Kraton Corporation.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/industrial-rubber-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Type, End Users, Process, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Mechanical Rubber Good

Rubber Belt

Rubber Hose

Rubber Roofing

Others

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Synthetic Rubber

Natural Rubber

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Industrial Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Molding & Casting

Extrusion

Calendaring

Roller Die

Coating

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1703

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Materials and Chemicals category by Reports And Data

Fuel Additives Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fuel-additives-market

Zinc-Air Battery Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/zinc-air-battery-market

Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sheet-moulding-compound-smc-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.