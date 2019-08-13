Self-Adhesive Labels Market To Reach USD 47.02 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size – USD 31.2 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.2%, Self-Adhesive Labels Industry Trends – High demand from the converting and packaging industries.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increase in urban population, an increase in demand from pharmaceutical industries, and a rise in consumer awareness are boosting the growth of the market.

The Global Self-Adhesive Labels market is forecast to reach USD 47.02 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. They are also known as pressure-sensitive labels and are generally used as a form of packaging. They have application in various product materials and are also customized to fit on all shapes and sizes. From cosmetic products to plants and nursery products, self-adhesive labels are a useful marketing tool which is known for their quality and versatility.

Many packaging end-users use self-adhesive labels to display information, to create awareness about the product’s brand among consumers. Critical information such as product description, barcode, authentication coding, and track and trace coding are conveyed using self-adhesive labels. Moreover, self-adhesive labels add to the aesthetic appeal of the product, thus increasing brand recognition and customer attention.

They are generally printed using an inkjet printer photocopiers and laser printer. Significant growth in the e-commerce industry has fueled the demand for the self-adhesive labels market in the past couple of years.

Increase in per capita income in emerging nations of the Asia Pacific region has increased the purchasing power of the consumers in the recent time. Consumer awareness regarding the product’s detailed description of self-adhesive labels is fueling the market in the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Release liner held the market share of 56.2% in the year 2018. Release liners are plastic-based sheets used to prevent a sticky surface from prematurely sticking. It is used in applications in pressure-sensitive labels and self-adhesive plastic sheets.

Removable self-adhesive labels are forecasted to hold a market share of 38.4% of the market share in 2026. This type of labels are very convenient and is also very expensive.

Digital Printing technology offers impressive quality and consistency over other options. The colors also show up perfectly over harsh lines, and the quality of the last printed material is as same as the first one. The segment held the largest market share of 18.2% in the year 2018.

Food and Beverage industry dominated with a market share of 37.2% in the year 2018. In this industry, the packaging is done to provide ingredient information, product identification, and cautionary and warning notifications. The self-adhesive label manufacturers offer label products that can be applied to various substances, and with the growth of the retail sector, the sale of the extensive product category is also increasing.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market for self-adhesive labels. The region held a market share of 29.4% in the year 2018. Growth in end-user industries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are anticipated to drive the labels in the coming years.

Key participants Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, UPM-Kymmene, Coveris Holdings S.A., Lintec, Fuji Seal International, Label Craft, Reflex Labels, BSP Labels, and Muroll, among others.

The acquisition of Lewis Label Product by Fortis Solutions Group in July 2018, have bolstered the company’s product list to include shrink sleeves and also allowed them to broaden their flexible packaging and pressure-sensitive labeling capabilities.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Self-Adhesive Labels market on the basis of type, nature, printing technology, and applications and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Release Liner

Linerless

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Permanent

Removable

Repositionable

Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Digital Printing

Flexography

Lithography

Screen Printing

Gravure

Letterpress

Offset

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Food & Beverage

Consumer & Durables

Home & Personal Care Product

Pharmaceuticals

Retail Labels

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

