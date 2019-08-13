Transparent Plastics Market To Reach USD 159.82 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Transparent Plastics Market Size – USD 100.92 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.9%, Transparent Plastics Industry Trends-Emergence of countless new opportunities for increasing material production

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from the packaging industry and government investment

The Transparent Plastics Market is expected to reach USD 159.82 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Transparent plastics are used for the manufacture of shatter-resistant, lightweight, and long-lasting products. They are used for designing unique shapes and complex geometries.

The market is principally driven by the rising demand for plastics from the packaging industry, especially from the F&B packaging industry. This demand is due to the plastic’s corrosion-resistant nature, moisture barrier, and micro-organisms resisting characteristics, all these benefits to provide an increased shelf life of the food products. Transparent Plastics are even used widely in the pharmaceutical and FMCG packaging industry, which is most anticipated to drive the demand of the market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the growing usage of these products in electric vehicles due to its safe operations, secured insulation properties, high mechanical properties, and others are also believed to have a significant positive impact on the market growth of Transparent Plastics. As from the environmental point of view, the burgeoning increase of electric vehicles globally is an essential factor that is expected to propel the market.

The market in the North America region accounts for the second largest share of 27.3% of the market in 2018. The presence of large organized players in this region contributes to the large share. These organizations are stimulating their attempts to be in line with market trends.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1701

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Transparent Plastics Market is estimated to reach USD 159.82 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The rigid form segment accounts for the largest share of 63.1% of the market in 2018.

Rigid transparent plastics segment holds the largest share of the market as the rigid transparent plastics are utilized in several applications such as building & construction, appliances, electrical & electronics, packaging, automotive, medical and others.

The PET type is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The packaging end user segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The Packaging end user segment growing at the highest CAGR due to the huge demand for transparent plastics in the packaging application such as food wrappings, bottles, shrink wraps, and others.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The Transparent Plastics Market is anticipated to witness increasing demand from India, China, and other countries of the Asia Pacific region. This is due to the growing application in construction, electronics, automobile, consumer goods, packaging, and other industries.

The market in this region is forecast to witness escalating demand for polymers due to the rising demand for desktop printers.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

The Key players in the Transparent Plastics Market include Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell, SABIC, Covestro, Chi Mei Corporation, INEOS, BASF, PPG Industries, LANXESS, Evonik Industries, Teijin Limited, Denka, LG Chem, Trinseo, Asahi Kasei, Eastman Chemical Company, Arkema.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/transparent-plastics-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Form, Type, End Users, and region:

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Rigid

Flexible

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Others

End Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1701

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Packaging Materials category by Reports And Data

Self-Adhesive Labels Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/self-adhesive-labels-market

Recyclable plastics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/recyclable-plastics-market

Spun Bond Non-Woven Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/spun-bond-non-woven-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.