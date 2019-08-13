2019 Annual Investment Dinner: A Conversation with the Legendary Gerry Schwartz

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, 13 August 2019 – Our marquee event is back with a new line-up of influential global thought leaders. This year we welcome the legendary Gerry Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Onex, for a fireside chat moderated by Margaret Franklin, CFA, President & CEO of CFA Institute. Join us for a candid conversation with one of Canada’s pioneers of private equity investing.

When: Thursday, 07 November 2019 | 5 PM – 10 PM

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre – Hall G

222 Bremner Boulevard, Toronto, ON M5V 3L9

Speakers:

Special Guest Gerald W. Schwartz

Onex Corporation

Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer



Mr. Schwartz, a native of Winnipeg, Canada, is Chairman, Founder and CEO of Onex Corporation. Before establishing Onex in 1984, Gerry was the co-founder and President of CanWest Capital. Prior to that, he worked at a major Wall Street investment banking firm where he specialized in mergers and acquisitions. His previous experience also includes the practice of corporate law in Canada.



Mr. Schwartz is a Chairman, Director or Governor of a number of civic, philanthropic and business organizations. In 2004, he was inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame and in 2006 he was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada.



He has been awarded Honorary Doctoral degrees from five Universities – an LL.D. (Hon.) from St. Francis Xavier University, a Ph.D. (Hon.) from Tel Aviv University, an LL.D. (Hon.) from the University of Manitoba, an LL.D. (Hon.) from the University of Toronto and a Ph. D. (Hon.) from the Weizmann Institute of Science. He holds an M.B.A. from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration and an LL.B. and B.Comm. from the University of Manitoba.



He is married to Heather Reisman, Chief Executive of Indigo Books, has four children and nine grandchildren.



Onex invests and manages US$39 billion of capital in its private equity, credit and wealth management platforms on behalf of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth families around the world. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol ONEX. Moderator Margaret Franklin, CFA

CFA Institute

President & Chief Executive Officer



Margaret Franklin is the President & Chief Executive Officer of CFA Institute. Previously she led International Wealth Management for North America and was president of BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Advisory Services in Canada. Margaret joined the firm in 2016 and has more than 20 years of investment and wealth management experience.



Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Margaret held multiple senior management positions, most recently as president of Marret Private Wealth and COO of Marret Asset Management, a credit and hedge fund asset manager in Toronto. During her six-year tenure, Margaret had direct oversight of all aspects of the private wealth business. Prior to joining Marret, Margaret was a partner with KJ Harrison & Partners.



Margaret began her career in the institutional business and has worked with pension plans, endowments, foundations and government agencies at State Street Global Advisors, Mercer and Barclays Global Investors. She has served in the past as board chairman with the CFA Institute Board of Governors and is a former president of the Toronto CFA Society Board. Currently, she is a member of the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation Board.



Margaret earned a Bachelor of Administration in Economics from McMaster University in Ontario. She is a CFA charterholder and a member of CFA Society Toronto.



