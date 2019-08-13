Investorideas.com releases a snapshot reporting on recent news and developments in the CBD beverage sector

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBD Beverage Market Soaking Up Revenues (OTC: $HIPH) (NASDAQ: $NBEV) ( (TSX: $TGOD.TO) (NYSE: $HEXO)Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a snapshot reporting on recent news and developments in the CBD beverage sector.The future of the beverage market is clearly pointing to the cannabis industry. A recent Forbes article sums it up, “Cannabis drinks are already big business, and they’re growing fast. When people think about cannabis, the first thing that comes to mind is usually smoking it, then vaping it or eating it inside an edible. Until recently, the idea of drinking cannabis wasn’t really on most people’s radars. But that’s starting to change.”Read the full article on Investorideas.com looking at CBD beverage companies news and developments https://www.investorideas.com//News/2019/cannabis/08130CBD-Beverage.asp American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH), known for its LALPINA CBD water, just reported today that the two-container order the Company received earlier this year is on track for delivery in September. This order will generate over $200,000 in topline revenue. Due to ongoing fluctuations in the British Pound, the final sale amount from this order will be realized at delivery according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).American Premium Water Corporation CEO, Ryan Fishoff stated: “The Company continues to execute its business plan. With completion of financing from this delivery and other sales and revenue initiatives, I am confident that the Company will surpass its most recent guidance of $1 million in revenue for the 2019 fiscal year. The Company is focused on deriving roughly 50% of revenue from outside the US; this order will help guide us to that benchmark. The Company is generating revenue from other outlets, with larger transactions in the pipeline, which has given us the confidence to reaffirm guidance, including our JV with Hanlons Brewery.” ( www.hanlonsbrewery.com “We are focusing all our energies and efforts into exceeding the $1 million revenue target and we’re confident that we may very well exceed it. We are also moving full steam ahead with our audit, led by our retained auditors Weinberg & Co. ( http://www.weinbergla.com/ ), and once that is complete, begin the process to uplist. There are a lot of exciting initiatives in the pipeline; I look forward to sharing updates with the investor community on these and other developments in the near future.”The company also reports, “LALPINA CBD water can now be purchased online by visiting https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/” NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORPORATION (NASDAQ: NBEV) reported on August 8th, reported record financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company achieved record sales, with net revenue reaching $66.3 million versus a prior year of $13.4 million, a growth of 397%.According to Zack’s Research, New Age Beverages is benefiting from strength in its portfolio of brands. This also includes the enhancement of cannabis-infused beverage portfolio. Additionally, the company is on track to expand its core brand portfolio. It is likely to gain from its strategic buyouts such as the Morinda acquisition. Notably, it is in the process of integrating Morinda into New Age. This acquisition was completed on Dec 21, 2018.On July 29th HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) reported its cannabis products are now available to Alberta consumers for the first time after finalizing an agreement between HEXO and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC).Continued: The agreement provides AGLC with HEXO’s nine dried flower products and award-winning Elixir oral sprays, making them available on the Alberta Cannabis online store and to all of the nearly 200 private retail stores in the province.“This agreement marks the latest achievement in the development of HEXO’s presence in Western Canada and our goal to be top two in market-share in the country,” said HEXO Corp CEO and co-founder, Sebastien St-Louis. “Alberta represents one of the largest cannabis markets in Canada and we are thrilled to see our products are available to Albertans across the province.”The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.(TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF) expects to release its second quarter 2019 earnings today, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 after market close. 