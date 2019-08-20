Health Care Transformation Task Force Announces New Vice Chair and Executive Committee Members

The Task Force also announces Heritage Provider Network will be joining its membership.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers and patient organizations, today announced that Heritage Provider Network (HPN) will be joining its membership, in addition to changes in Executive Committee leadership.Founded in 1979 and based in California, Heritage Provider Network (HPN) provides high quality, cost effective healthcare to over 1,000,000 individuals and is dedicated to quality, affordable health care, and putting patients’ wellness first. HPN is on the cutting edge of the accountable care models of healthcare delivery: coordinated, patient-doctor centric, integrated health care systems that represent the future of health care in the United States. The network contracts with more than 16 health plans on a global risk basis, and brings more than 40 years of successful coordinated, managed care with over 4,000 primary care physicians and 30,000 specialists. To learn more, visit www.heritageprovidernetwork.com The organization also named Blair Childs, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Premier, as the new Task Force Vice Chair. “Blair is a recognized industry leader on important value-based policy issues impacting hospitals and insurers,” said HCTTF Chair Fran Soistman, Executive Vice President of Government Services, Aetna, A CVS Health Company. “We are very fortunate to have Blair sharing his expertise and serving in this leadership role for the Task Force.”At Premier, Blair leads the Advocacy, Communications, Safety and thought leadership units and serves on the executive team, and works closely with Congress, the White House, and other policymakers involved in health policy.“I’m honored to serve as Vice Chair of the Task Force,” Childs said. “This is a critical time in health care. It is imperative that we harness the Task Force’s multi-sector consortium to develop and advance the policies and programs that will transition our health care system to one that rewards providers for high-quality, patient-centered and affordable care.”The Task Force also announced three new Executive Committee members:• Emily Brower, Senior Vice President of Clinical Integration and Physician Services at Trinity Health takes over former Trinity CEO and Task Force Founding Chair Richard Gilfillan’s position on the Task Force Executive Committee. In her role at Trinity Health, Emily provides leadership and strategic direction within the evolving accountable health care environment, with an emphasis on clinical integration and transformation under alternative payment models.• Todd Van Tol, Senior Vice President of Health Care Value at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, also joins the Executive Committee. Van Tol is responsible for provider contracting and network management, medical and pharmacy managements, as well as wellness programs and product development across all lines of business for BCBS Michigan. Van Tol replaces Kevin Klobucar, former Executive Vice President of Health Care Value at BCBS Michigan who recently retired.• Susan Sherry, Deputy Director of Community Catalyst joins the Executive Committee representing the consumer advocacy community. Susan provides strategic direction to nationally recognized federal, state, and local initiatives to expand health access, improve quality, and build community participation in health policy and health care systems. She has more than 35 years of experience working in health policy and consumer advocacy. Katie Martin, former Vice President for health policy and programs at the National Partnership for Women and Families, was previously in this role.The new Executive Committee members join other continuing members: Fran Soistman (Chair), Executive Vice President, Government Services, Aetna, A CVS Health Company; Mary Beth Kuderik (Treasurer/Secretary), Chief Strategy and Financial, UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust; Mai Pham, MD, Vice President of Provider Alignment Solutions, Anthem; Shelly Schlenker, Vice President of Public Policy, Advocacy and Government Relations, Dignity Health; Jim Sinkoff, Deputy Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Hudson River Health Care.The Task Force thanks departing Executive Committee members Richard Gilfillan, Kevin Klobucar, and Katie Martin for their invaluable contributions to the mission of HCTTF and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.For more information please visit: https://hcttf.org ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCEHealth Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG TASK FORCE MEMBERS: Aetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • Anthem, Inc. • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Ascension • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • CareCentrix • ChenMed • Clarify • Cleveland Clinic • Community Catalyst • ConcertoHealth • Dignity Health • Encompass Health • Evolent Health • Families USA • Geisinger • Heritage Provider Network • HRHCare • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • Mental Health America • National Health Law Program • National Partnership for Women & Families • OSF HealthCare • Pacific Business Group on Health • Partners Healthcare • patientping • Premier • Remedy • SCL Health • Sentara Healthcare • Trinity Health • Tucson Medical Center • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust



