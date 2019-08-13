Household Insecticides: Global Market Outlook to 2023 with Godrej Consumer Products, Reckitt Benckiser Group, S. C. Johnson & Son, Spectrum Brands, and Sumitomo Chemical Co Dominating
Increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases
Vendors are increasingly introducing new mosquito repellants and care products due to the growing prevalence of dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, filariasis, and other mosquito-borne diseases. Mosquito repellants and care products come in the form of repellent paints, sprays, lotions, repellent pills, and coils.
The growing purchase volume of these products will lead to the expansion of the global household insecticide market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for natural and organic repellants
Products made from natural ingredients is gaining popularity among consumers because products made from synthetic ingredients can cause health issues. Both regional and international players are launching new natural and organic repellant products in the market. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases, expansion of retail landscape, and increase in the number of awareness campaigns by vendors and government organizations.
However, increasing competition from insect repellents and pest control devices, increasing competition from professional household insecticide services, adverse effects on humans, and stringent regulations and ban on baits may hamper the growth of the household insecticide industry over the forecast period.
Segments Analyzed
The household insecticide market analysis considers sales from segments including sprays, vaporizers, mosquito coils, baits, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of household insecticide in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the sprays segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the ability of sprays to provide instant relief from insects will play a significant role in the sprays segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global household insecticide market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading household insecticide manufacturers, that include Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
Also, the household insecticide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
