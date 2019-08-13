Household Insecticides: Global Market Outlook to 2023 with Godrej Consumer Products, Reckitt Benckiser Group, S. C. Johnson & Son, Spectrum Brands, and Sumitomo Chemical Co Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Household Insecticide Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases



Vendors are increasingly introducing new mosquito repellants and care products due to the growing prevalence of dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, filariasis, and other mosquito-borne diseases. Mosquito repellants and care products come in the form of repellent paints, sprays, lotions, repellent pills, and coils.



The growing purchase volume of these products will lead to the expansion of the global household insecticide market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for natural and organic repellants



Products made from natural ingredients is gaining popularity among consumers because products made from synthetic ingredients can cause health issues. Both regional and international players are launching new natural and organic repellant products in the market. This is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases, expansion of retail landscape, and increase in the number of awareness campaigns by vendors and government organizations.



However, increasing competition from insect repellents and pest control devices, increasing competition from professional household insecticide services, adverse effects on humans, and stringent regulations and ban on baits may hamper the growth of the household insecticide industry over the forecast period.



Segments Analyzed



The household insecticide market analysis considers sales from segments including sprays, vaporizers, mosquito coils, baits, and others. The analysis also considers the sales of household insecticide in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the sprays segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the ability of sprays to provide instant relief from insects will play a significant role in the sprays segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global household insecticide market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading household insecticide manufacturers, that include Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.



Also, the household insecticide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Sprays - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Mosquito coils - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Baits - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for natural and organic repellents

New marketing campaigns

Increase in product innovations

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

