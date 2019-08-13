Crescent Communities Announces Promotion of Managing Director in Dallas Office

Peter Petricca will oversee development and investment in Dallas and Houston, continuing the company's regional growth

Dallas, TX, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crescent Communities, a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate company specializing in the investment in, and development of, multifamily, commercial and mixed use communities across the Southeast and Southwest, is pleased to announce the promotion of Peter Petricca to Managing Director for the company’s Dallas multifamily operations. In his new role at Crescent Communities, Peter will oversee development and investment in Dallas and Houston, continuing the company’s regional growth.

Prior to joining Crescent, Mr. Petricca served in leadership roles with a variety of notable firms including Holland Partner Group, Greystar Real Estate Partners, Gables Residential Trust and Trammell Crow Residential spending the majority of his career in Dallas. With more than 33 years of progressively complex industry experience, Peter has developed over 8,500 multifamily units, 320,000 square feet of retail and office with total investment exceeding $1.3 billion. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School and an undergraduate degree in civil engineering from Northeastern University.

“We are pleased to promote Peter to lead the investments in our quickly growing Texas region,” said Brian Natwick, president of multifamily for Crescent Communities. “We have completed nearly $200 million of multifamily and mixed-use communities across the state, and we are fortunate to have him leading the charge. His rich experience in real estate investment and development will be highly valuable as we continue to expand our team and portfolio with $500 million in the pipeline across Dallas and Houston.”

“As we continue to expand our investment platform in Texas, Peter’s track record of delivering high quality residential and mixed-use communities will prove to be a tremendous asset,” said Benjamin Collins, senior managing director for the west region for Crescent Communities. “Peter has a great reputation in the industry, and we are fortunate to have him on our team.”

Nationally, Crescent Communities has a growing multifamily and mixed-use footprint, including 6,800 apartment units and 350,000 SF of retail under construction and in operations, representing a total investment of $1.8 billion. Overall, the organization operates in ten states across the Southeast and Southwest growth markets with offices in Charlotte, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas and Denver.

About Crescent Communities

Crescent Communities is a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer and operator of multifamily, commercial and mixed-use communities. Crescent creates high-quality, differentiated communities in desirable locations in many of the fastest growing markets in the Southeast and Southwest. Since 1963, Crescent’s development portfolio has included more than 57 multifamily communities, 20 million square feet of commercial space and 60 single family master-planned communities. Its multifamily communities are branded NOVEL by Crescent Communities. For more information, visit www.crescentcommunities.com.

